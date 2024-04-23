Subscribe
Football: Quarterback Brendan Sullivan enters transfer portal

Brendan+Sullivan+drops+back+to+pass+against+Maryland+last+season.+Sullivan+announced+his+entrance+into+the+transfer+portal+on+Tuesday.
Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Brendan Sullivan drops back to pass against Maryland last season. Sullivan announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Tuesday.
Henry Frieman, Assistant Sports Editor
April 23, 2024

Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan has entered the transfer portal, he announced on X Tuesday.

Sullivan, who was the presumed starter on the team’s spring ball roster, has two years of eligibility remaining.

“I am truly grateful for my time here at Northwestern, and I’m excited for what God has in store for me next,” Sullivan wrote.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound gunslinger debuted as a sophomore in 2022, appearing in five games and starting four of them. All four starts were losses, but the Davison, Michigan, native completed 74% of his passes, tallying four touchdowns and three interceptions as the ’Cats completed a 1-11 season.

In 2023, Sullivan battled through the summer with Ben Bryant for the starting quarterback position, ultimately assuming the backup role. When Bryant sustained an upper-body injury against Penn State on Sept. 30, Sullivan stepped up in his absence.

Sullivan went 2-2 as the starter, throwing five touchdowns and one interception. He enjoyed a career-best performance against Maryland on Oct. 28, completing 16 of 23 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 56 yards on the ground in the 33-27 win.

Bryant retook the reins as signal-caller once he returned from injury and led NU to a Las Vegas Bowl victory. 

Three quarterbacks remain on the current roster and 2024 recruit Ryan Boe will join the team this summer.

Graduate student Ryan Hilinski started 11 games between 2022 and 2023, but the former four-star recruit threw just four passes last season. Junior Jack Lausch mostly played in a Wildcat role, rushing 18 times for 79 yards last season. Sophomore Aidan Gray, recruited out of Naperville, has not seen game action yet. 

With 130 days until the ’Cats open their 2024 season against Miami (Ohio), coach David Braun has a new wrinkle in his preparation: Figuring out who will line up under center this season, and whether that player is currently on the roster.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @HenryFrieman

