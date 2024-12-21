Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Football: Former SMU quarterback Preston Stone transfers to Northwestern

Daily file photo by Casey He
Former SMU quarterback Preston Stone transferred to Northwestern on Saturday.
Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
December 21, 2024

Former SMU quarterback Preston Stone has transferred to Northwestern for his final season of eligibility, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported on Saturday. 

The move immediately followed the Mustangs’ College Football Playoff elimination at Penn State, marking an aggressive acquisition for coach David Braun and the Wildcats. 

With the portal opening prior to the postseason, Stone entered his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 10, but he remained with SMU throughout its brief postseason run. He dressed for Saturday’s matchup with the Nittany Lions, backing up starting quarterback Kevin Jennings.

During his time in Dallas, Stone amassed 4,030 passing yards, 287 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns. He recorded an AAC-best 161.3 passer rating in 2023. 

Stone suffered a fractured fibula late in his redshirt sophomore campaign with the Mustangs, but he entered his senior year as the team’s starter. After struggling out of the season’s gates, Stone was replaced by Jennings, who led SMU to an ACC title game appearance in its first year in the conference.

The Parish Episcopal alum will enter Evanston ahead of his final year of eligibility seeking the starting quarterback position. He will compete against redshirt junior Jack Lausch and redshirt freshman Ryan Boe for the QB1 spot during spring ball.

If he wins the starting job, Stone would continue the trend of transfers starting at quarterback for NU in every season opener since 2019. While the position is far from solidified, Stone presents a significant veteran influx for offensive coordinator Zach Lujan’s scheme.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Football: Northwestern’s A.J. Henning shines in final collegiate game against Illinois

Football: Northwestern’s season finale unravels in 38-28 loss to No. 23 Illinois

Rapid Recap: No. 23 Illinois 38, Northwestern 28

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Redshirt junior cornerback Theran Johnson received a Second Team All-Big Ten spot Tuesday.
Football: Northwestern receives 11 All-Big Ten honors, Johnson earns second team spot
Coach David Braun leads Northwestern onto the field before its season finale against No. 23 Illinois on Saturday.
Football: Epstein: Northwestern’s 2024 story goes deeper than a 4-8 record
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning eludes tacklers against Illinois on Saturday.
Football: Northwestern’s A.J. Henning shines in final collegiate game against Illinois
Redshirt freshman running back Caleb Komolafe rushes against No. 23 Illinois on Saturday.
Football: Northwestern’s season finale unravels in 38-28 loss to No. 23 Illinois
Redshirt junior linebacker Mac Uihelin wraps up a ballcarrier against No. 23 Illinois on Saturday.
Rapid Recap: No. 23 Illinois 38, Northwestern 28
Graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz celebrates a first down against Ohio State at Wrigley Field on Nov. 6.
Football: Dependable receiver Bryce Kirtz readies for likely final game of Northwestern career
More in Latest Stories
Sophomore guard Casey Harter passes the ball in Northwestern’s 68-66 win over Howard Saturday.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern goes 1-1 at Hawk Classic to end nonconference slate
Graduate student guard Jalen Leach attempts a jump shot against DePaul on Saturday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 84, DePaul 64
This year's number of Early Decision applicants seemed to be the most sizable in recent years.
Northwestern admits nearly 1 in 5 Early Decision applicants
As a social policy and legal studies major, Ahn plans to study public policy at the University of Oxford in England.
SESP senior Kaylyn Ahn named Marshall Scholar
Senior guard Brooks Barnhizer shoots a three-pointer against Illinois earlier this season. Barnhizer notched a double-double Sunday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 71, Georgia Tech 60
Junior guard Caroline Lau tries a shot against DePaul last week. Lau finished with nine points, five rebounds and seven assists Sunday.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern comes up short in first conference game, loses 60-54 to No. 23 Michigan
More in Sports
Junior forward Nick Martinelli looks to attempt a post shot against No. 19 Illinois Friday night.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 70, No. 19 Illinois 66 (OT)
Senior forward Caileigh Walsh shoots the ball against DePaul Wednesday. Walsh earned her 1,000th career point in the win.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern continues win streak despite fourth-quarter meltdown, beats DePaul 64-56
Graphic shows Northwestern player and bits of an old Daily newspaper collaged together.
Wayback Wednesday: Northwestern football gears up for the 1996 Rose Bowl
Graduate student guard Ty Berry directs traffic in a game earlier this season.
Rapid Recap: Iowa 80, Northwestern 79
Junior forward Grace Sullivan drives in the paint against Loyola Chicago last week. Sullivan scored 22 points Sunday.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern records largest win of season, taking down Cornell 67-54
Graduate student guard Jalen Leach tries to convert an acrobatic shot against Montana State earlier this season.
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer’s 23 points power Northwestern to 66-61 win over UNLV