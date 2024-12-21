Football: Former SMU quarterback Preston Stone transfers to Northwestern

Former SMU quarterback Preston Stone has transferred to Northwestern for his final season of eligibility, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported on Saturday.

The move immediately followed the Mustangs’ College Football Playoff elimination at Penn State, marking an aggressive acquisition for coach David Braun and the Wildcats.

With the portal opening prior to the postseason, Stone entered his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 10, but he remained with SMU throughout its brief postseason run. He dressed for Saturday’s matchup with the Nittany Lions, backing up starting quarterback Kevin Jennings.

During his time in Dallas, Stone amassed 4,030 passing yards, 287 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns. He recorded an AAC-best 161.3 passer rating in 2023.

Stone suffered a fractured fibula late in his redshirt sophomore campaign with the Mustangs, but he entered his senior year as the team’s starter. After struggling out of the season’s gates, Stone was replaced by Jennings, who led SMU to an ACC title game appearance in its first year in the conference.

The Parish Episcopal alum will enter Evanston ahead of his final year of eligibility seeking the starting quarterback position. He will compete against redshirt junior Jack Lausch and redshirt freshman Ryan Boe for the QB1 spot during spring ball.

If he wins the starting job, Stone would continue the trend of transfers starting at quarterback for NU in every season opener since 2019. While the position is far from solidified, Stone presents a significant veteran influx for offensive coordinator Zach Lujan’s scheme.

