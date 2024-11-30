Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Football: Northwestern’s A.J. Henning shines in final collegiate game against Illinois

Casey He/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning eludes tacklers against Illinois on Saturday.
Danny O'Grady, Design Editor
November 30, 2024

CHICAGO — After his final college football game against No. 23 Illinois on Saturday, graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning had nothing but praise for the football program he spent the past two seasons with.

“It’s hard to put into words how much this means to me,” Henning said. “I can’t thank this place enough. This place is home to me and I love everyone in this program and everyone who’s made this journey of mine so special.”

Henning left everything on Wrigley Field during the last chapter of a memorable, five-year journey, amassing 119 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions. 

After recording just four catches for 16 yards during his Michigan homecoming on Nov. 30, Henning said he wanted to empty the tank Saturday.

“I felt like we went out swinging,” Henning said.“We gave it all we had on the field. You know, I played every down like it was my last.”

In what was a rough game at times for the Wildcats, coach David Braun said Henning carried NU “in a lot of ways today.”

His standout performance was made all the more impressive with the consistent quarterback rotation throughout the game as redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch and true freshman Ryan Boe alternated the QB1 spot throughout the game. Henning said he stressed building the passers’ confidence throughout the week.

“When it’s time to make the play, you know they’re ready for it,” Henning said.

For Braun, Henning embodies his mantra of warriors over mercenaries.  

Braun said that what he appreciates most about Henning is that the pass catcher missed just one practice all season.

“That is remarkable for a wide receiver that came off an injury coming from Michigan, like easily could have this mentality of entitlement,” Braun said.

Henning said his love for the game of football fuels his tenacious work ethic, and wanted to give 100% effort throughout his final season.

He said he always wants to be ready for the unique challenges each game day presents. 

“I don’t want to have a moment of weakness when my team has looked at me and says A.J. is not prepared, A.J. is not ready,” Henning said.

While NU’s 4-8 season didn’t live up to its lofty preseason expectations, Henning said his team never stopped fighting no matter what adversity it encountered.

He added that players could nitpick small moments for hours on end, but the ’Cats never wavered from a commitment standpoint.

“(It) starts with the coaches and it trickled down into the players,” Henning said. “And every week we came into the game with the belief that, you know, we’re gonna get back on track from the week before and go out and give it our all on the field each Saturday.”

Braun said departing seniors like Henning have made tremendous impacts on him not only as a coach — but also as a father. He added that there’s no one else he’d rather his young children look up to than NU’s senior class.

While he spent just two of his five college seasons in Evanston, Henning left an indelible mark on the ’Cats. He was a crucial piece in the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl victory, and he mentored a young receiving corps as a fifth-year. Braun said Henning provides a model for the program to strive for in coming seasons.

“Who he is as a competitor and the toughness he embodies is something that this football team should, as a whole, aspire toward” Braun said.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @DannyMOGrady04

Related Stories: 

Football: Northwestern’s Cam Porter reflects on his growth ahead of final game against Illinois

Football: Northwestern’s season finale unravels in 38-28 loss to No. 23 Illinois

Rapid Recap: No. 23 Illinois 38, Northwestern 28

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Redshirt freshman running back Caleb Komolafe rushes against No. 23 Illinois on Saturday.
Football: Northwestern’s season finale unravels in 38-28 loss to No. 23 Illinois
Redshirt junior linebacker Mac Uihelin wraps up a ballcarrier against No. 23 Illinois on Saturday.
Rapid Recap: No. 23 Illinois 38, Northwestern 28
Graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz celebrates a first down against Ohio State at Wrigley Field on Nov. 6.
Football: Dependable receiver Bryce Kirtz readies for likely final game of Northwestern career
A worker attaches a header to a steel beam on the construction site of the new Ryan Field Wednesday.
Photo Gallery: First structural steel beams erected at new Ryan Field
Coach David Braun walks off the field against Michigan on Nov. 23.
Football: Mozarsky: Northwestern finds itself on the outside looking in
Graduate student quarterback Mike Wright runs onto the field ahead of Northwestern's game against Iowa on Oct. 26.
Football: Mike Wright stays committed to Northwestern despite ups and downs
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student guard Jalen Leach tries to convert an acrobatic shot against Montana State earlier this season.
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer’s 23 points power Northwestern to 66-61 win over UNLV
Senior guard Brooks Barnhizer drives to the basket in a game earlier this season.
Rapid Recap: Butler 71, Northwestern 69
Graduate student setter Alexa Rousseau high-fives a teammate in a match earlier this season. Rousseau logged a triple-double Wednesday.
Volleyball: Northwestern loses error-fraught match to Michigan State
Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) responded to Tina Payton’s comment that rent policies should be discussed with local landlords.
City Council introduces increased rental registration and inspection fees
Junior forward Grace Sullivan makes a bucket against Loyola Chicago on Tuesday.
Women’s Basketball: Frontcourt play key to success in Northwestern’s 73-64 win over Loyola Chicago
Graduate student forward Taylor Williams leaps to take a shot.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern overcomes early road deficit, defeats Loyola Chicago 73-64
More in Sports
Graduate student running back Cam Porter rushes against Ohio State on Nov. 16. Porter has amassed 594 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns this season.
Football: Northwestern’s Cam Porter reflects on his growth ahead of final game against Illinois
Redshirt junior defensive end Aidan Hubbard celebrates against Michigan.
Football: Northwestern closes regular season with Wrigley Field rivalry clash against Illinois
Graduate student linebacker Xander Mueller and graduate student safety Coco Azema walk out for the coin toss as captains ahead of Saturday’s game at Michigan.
Football: Defensive captains Azema, Mueller set for final game with Northwestern
Northwestern swimmers dive into the pool.
Swimming and Diving: ’Cats travel to NC State, OSU for intense weekends of swim and dive
Sophomore libero Drew Wright prepares to serve in a match earlier this season.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls to Rutgers in four sets during season’s final home game
Graduate student setter Alexa Rousseau and junior setter Lauren Carter celebrate a point with their team earlier this season. Rousseau and Carter have shared setting duties to allow Northwestern to capitalize on Rousseau’s offense in her final year as a Wildcat.
Volleyball: Five-year starter Rousseau records double-double in final game at Welsh-Ryan Arena