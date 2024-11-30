Football: Northwestern’s A.J. Henning shines in final collegiate game against Illinois

CHICAGO — After his final college football game against No. 23 Illinois on Saturday, graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning had nothing but praise for the football program he spent the past two seasons with.

“It’s hard to put into words how much this means to me,” Henning said. “I can’t thank this place enough. This place is home to me and I love everyone in this program and everyone who’s made this journey of mine so special.”

Henning left everything on Wrigley Field during the last chapter of a memorable, five-year journey, amassing 119 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions.

After recording just four catches for 16 yards during his Michigan homecoming on Nov. 30, Henning said he wanted to empty the tank Saturday.

“I felt like we went out swinging,” Henning said.“We gave it all we had on the field. You know, I played every down like it was my last.”

In what was a rough game at times for the Wildcats, coach David Braun said Henning carried NU “in a lot of ways today.”

His standout performance was made all the more impressive with the consistent quarterback rotation throughout the game as redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch and true freshman Ryan Boe alternated the QB1 spot throughout the game. Henning said he stressed building the passers’ confidence throughout the week.

“When it’s time to make the play, you know they’re ready for it,” Henning said.

For Braun, Henning embodies his mantra of warriors over mercenaries.

Braun said that what he appreciates most about Henning is that the pass catcher missed just one practice all season.

“That is remarkable for a wide receiver that came off an injury coming from Michigan, like easily could have this mentality of entitlement,” Braun said.

Henning said his love for the game of football fuels his tenacious work ethic, and wanted to give 100% effort throughout his final season.

He said he always wants to be ready for the unique challenges each game day presents.

“I don’t want to have a moment of weakness when my team has looked at me and says A.J. is not prepared, A.J. is not ready,” Henning said.

While NU’s 4-8 season didn’t live up to its lofty preseason expectations, Henning said his team never stopped fighting no matter what adversity it encountered.

He added that players could nitpick small moments for hours on end, but the ’Cats never wavered from a commitment standpoint.

“(It) starts with the coaches and it trickled down into the players,” Henning said. “And every week we came into the game with the belief that, you know, we’re gonna get back on track from the week before and go out and give it our all on the field each Saturday.”

Braun said departing seniors like Henning have made tremendous impacts on him not only as a coach — but also as a father. He added that there’s no one else he’d rather his young children look up to than NU’s senior class.

While he spent just two of his five college seasons in Evanston, Henning left an indelible mark on the ’Cats. He was a crucial piece in the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl victory, and he mentored a young receiving corps as a fifth-year. Braun said Henning provides a model for the program to strive for in coming seasons.

“Who he is as a competitor and the toughness he embodies is something that this football team should, as a whole, aspire toward” Braun said.

