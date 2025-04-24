Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Former Cincinnati, USC forward Arrinten Page commits to Northwestern

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Page, a 6-foot-11 forward, joins the Wildcats after stops at Cincinnati and USC.
Henry Frieman, Design Editor
April 24, 2025

Northwestern has a new big man on campus. 

Former Cincinnati and USC forward Arrinten Page has committed to the Wildcats, he announced on his Instagram page Thursday.

Page, who has two years of eligibility remaining, averaged 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game through 31 games played with the Bearcats last season. He came off the bench and didn’t start a game last season.

A 6-foot-11, 240-pound presence, Page played one season at USC before transferring to Cincinnati. With the Trojans, he started four games and played in 27, averaging 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. Through two seasons of college basketball, he’s tallied 24 blocks.

A former No. 40 overall recruit, per ESPN’s 2023 rankings, the Atlanta native fills the void created by centers Keenan Fitzmorris and Matthew Nicholson’s graduations. Forwards Blake Barkley and Luke Hunger also left the program through the transfer portal. 

Currently, two forwards remain on the active roster: junior Nick Martinelli and redshirt sophomore Gus Hurlburt. Three incoming freshmen — Cade Bennerman, Tyler Kropp and Tre Singleton — are projected to play in the frontcourt.  

Page joins a transfer class that includes former USF guard Jayden Reid and former Holy Cross guard Max Green as freshly extended coach Chris Collins fills out his 2025-26 roster.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @HenryFrieman

 

Men’s Basketball: Former Holy Cross guard Max Green transfers to Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: Collins inks contract extension through 2030

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern acquires transfer guard Jayden Reid from USF

