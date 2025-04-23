Categories:

Captured: Baseball: Northwestern beats UIC 7-6, wins season series

Avantika Singh, Assistant Video Editor
April 23, 2025
Batter swings from home plate.
Avantika Singh/The Daily Northwestern

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern (18-20, 8-10 Big Ten) defeated UIC (11-27, 7-8 MVC) 7-6 Tuesday afternoon, taking the season series. The Wildcats lost 5-2 to the Flames in March but took the April 1 game 2-1. NU will take on Washington at home for a three-game series this weekend.

A Northwestern catcher watches as UIC batter lunges for home plate.

Three Northwestern players converse on the field.

A Northwestern pitcher leans forward on one leg after pitching the ball.

Player looks out at the diamond with his hands on his hips.

Player swings from home plate.

NU player holds a ball in his right hand and a bat in his left.

The next up Northwestern batter practices his swing while some of his teammates stand behind him and look at a clipboard.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @av4nt1ka_s1ngh

 

Related Stories:

Captured: Baseball: Northwestern beats Iowa 5-4 in walk-off fashion

Captured: Softball: Northwestern takes series from Illinois, pitching shines

Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern defeats Michigan 15-6, clinches regular season Big Ten title

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Captured
A Northwestern player jumps in celebration after a goal.
Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern defeats Michigan 15-6, clinches regular season Big Ten title
A person speaks at a podium while others face towards them.
Captured: Northwestern’s Day of Action for Higher Education
The coach and a player hug.
Captured: Women's Tennis: Northwestern loses to Illinois in final home game
A player celebrates on a base after a hit.
Captured: Softball: Northwestern takes series from Illinois, pitching shines
A player holds up four fingers and sticks his tongue out.
Captured: Baseball: Northwestern beats Iowa 5-4 in walk-off fashion
Graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris takes in the moment during Monday’s Senior Night celebration.
Captured: Northwestern Men’s Basketball falls 73-69 to UCLA
More in Latest Stories
Winiarsky: A brooding cynicism with nowhere to go
Winiarsky: A brooding cynicism with nowhere to go
Sophomore pitcher Riley Grudzielanek high-fives sophomore catcher Emma Raye during a game last season. Grudzielanek pitched a no-hitter against UIC Tuesday.
Softball: Grudzielanek pitches no-hitter in Northwestern’s 11-0 win over UIC
Northwestern was swept by Illinois for the first time in program history Wednesday.
Women’s Tennis: Worst season of Pollard era concludes after Northwestern’s 4-0 Big Ten Tournament first round loss to Illinois
A man speaks into a microphone in front of a blue background.
Longtime Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin announces retirement
Five NU Jewish faculty members drafted the statement together before sending it to other NU Jewish faculty to sign.
Over 100 Jewish faculty members sign statement criticizing Trump admin for punishing Northwestern ‘in the name of Jews’
Schill’s signature appeared a few hours after the statement’s initial release.
President Schill joins academic leaders in statement condemning Trump’s ‘overreach’ in higher education
More in Photo
Girls in dark blue dresses hold fans above their heads
Gallery: Vietnamese Student Association holds 2nd annual cultural show
Six people stand in two equal lines in front of an orange background.
Recaptured: Lacrosse wins on Senior Day, Code It! Challenge and A&O spring speaker
A person in a red cloak holds a sign.
Recaptured: “Hands Off!” demonstrations, NU Dance Marathon and spring sports wins
Man stands in front of a podium
Recaptured: The first week of Spring Quarter in photos
Flatbread slices and three different spreads.
Gallery: Back of House at Cookology’s 2025 Pop-Up Restaurant
A man votes at a polling station and three election judges sit behind a table while another election judge stands.
Gallery: 2025 Election Day in Evanston