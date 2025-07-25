Subscribe
Trump administration reportedly seeks payments from NU, other schools over antisemitism allegations

Daily file photo by Joss Broward
In April, the administration froze about $790 million in federal funds for NU.
Edward Simon Cruz, Senior Staffer
July 25, 2025

President Donald Trump’s administration reportedly seeks payments from Northwestern and several other universities before it restores their withheld federal funding.

These schools are in active talks with the administration over potential settlements, and could follow the lead of Columbia University, which agreed to pay the administration $200 million to regain access to most of its withheld federal grants on Wednesday.

An unidentified source disclosed the news to The Wall Street Journal in a story published Friday morning. 

A University spokesperson declined to comment on the reports, and the Trump administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump officials also seek hundreds of millions of dollars from Harvard University — dwarfing Columbia’s settlement — in addition to payments from Cornell University, Duke University and Brown University, according to the report.

In April, the administration froze about $790 million in federal funds for NU, alleging it violated antidiscrimination laws in its handling of antisemitism allegations. University President Michael Schill told The Daily in June that the freeze posed “existential” challenges to the school.

That day, Schill also said schools should not reject “some of the valid criticisms that have been leveled against higher education,” including concerns about increased antisemitism on campus.

Research projects around the University have lost financial support from the National Institutes of Health and other federal agencies, though NU has continued funding projects disrupted by stop-work orders.

In mid-June, the University announced it would freeze faculty and staff hiring while reducing its administrative and academic permanent budgets.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

X: @edwardsimoncruz

Bluesky: @edwardsimoncruz.bsky.social

