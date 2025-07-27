Subscribe
Chalk artists liven up Evanston streets at annual contest

Laura Horne/The Daily Northwestern
Elizabeth Niemczyk spent the day drawing a Salvadorian girl surrounded by flowers on the sidewalk outside Madison Grace on 612 Davis St.
Laura Horne, Senior Staffer
July 27, 2025

Artists set up camp with sketches, iPads and dozens of chalk colors outside thirteen local businesses for Downtown Evanston’s Chalk Art Contest on Sunday.

This year marks the eighth annual Chalk Art Contest, which accompanied Downtown Evanston’s Sidewalk Sale.

“The goal is to attract more people downtown that might not necessarily be your shoppers,” said Laura Brown, Downtown Evanston’s director of marketing. “It’s also just a fun way to activate some of our sidewalks and add color (and) creativity.”

After being rescheduled from Saturday due to forecasted rain, artists had from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday to create their designs. The winners, three in the “Adult” category and three in the “Youth/Family” category, were announced via social media Sunday evening.

This year, Melanie Quire, Claudia Nord and Liam McIntire won in the Youth/Family category and Elizabeth Niemczyk, Johnathan Buggs and Natalie Glogowski won for Adults.

This marked Niemczyk’s second year participating in, and winning, the Chalk Art Contest. Niemczyk said she has been “chalking” for about 15 years and regularly participates in chalk expos around the Midwest as well as at Chalktoberfest in Marietta, Georgia.

For Niemczyk, Sunday’s work had a message. Niemczyk spent the day drawing a Salvadorian girl surrounded by flowers on the sidewalk outside Madison Grace on 612 Davis St.

“I want to celebrate people that come from the Global South because our government treats them like they’re not worth very much,” she said “So expressing through art is kind of a way I can celebrate people.”

With only six hours to draw, Niemczyk said she had to consider what could reasonably be done in the time frame. After collecting images for inspiration, she created a rough sketch and overlayed it with a grid, she said. When chalking, Niemczyk replicated the grid on the ground in order to transcribe her image proportionally.

Downtown Evanston’s Chalk Art Contest is a “positive community event,” Brown said, a sentiment that Niemczyk agreed with.

“People are very positive, especially little kids,” Niemczyk said. “I really like to have that interaction with little kids to show children that, yes, you can be an artist.”

Ebony Sade, who was working on a piece outside La Cocinita at 521 Davis St. felt similarly. Sade said children passing by loved seeing what is possible to do with chalk. She appreciated the support from nearby businesses as well, she said.

Sade, whose background is in painting, said she likes to diversify her mediums and participates in chalking events around the Chicago area throughout the summer.

Ebony Sade said she wanted to create a piece that people could relate to. (Laura Horne/The Daily Northwestern)

Her piece for the contest commemorated three recently deceased celebrities — Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Hulk Hogan and Ozzy Osbourne — with a set of blue angel wings floating above their portraits.

“I’m not going to try to be too perfect,” Sade said. “It’s more about the impression of what I’m trying to go for here.”

Brown said the chalk designs bring “a moment of joy” to people downtown who might not have known the contest was happening. 

The businesses also love having something “new and different” to display, she said.

“I’m always impressed with everyone,” Brown said. “I am always thankful to the artists for coming out, because it wouldn’t be a contest or an event without them.”

Email: [email protected]

 

