Northwestern’s abandoned bikes reap ‘second lives’ through local nonprofit

The rack at the McManus Center, a major residence of Northwestern graduate students in downtown Evanston, is filled with tagged bikes.

Rusty bikes crowd racks across NU’s campus, purple tags flapping from their frames. Some are missing wheels, and spiderwebs cling between the spokes of others. If the bikes remain tagged after 30 days, they will be removed and donated.

“There’re so many abandoned bikes on campus, they really had to be dealt with,” said Cria Kay, a program administrator for sustainNU. “We’re seeing a buildup of bikes over the years. There just hasn’t been the staff capacity to do a big bike sweep event.”

Northwestern’s current bike sweep marks its first in years.

Facilities staff members notified people via email and flagged neglected bikes around campus late June. Signs of neglect include rusted chains and bent or flat tires.

Starting Monday, the University will donate remaining bikes to Working Bikes, a Chicago-based nonprofit that redistributes bikes locally and internationally.

“Working Bikes tries to make biking more affordable and accessible to everybody, which is something important to us at Northwestern,” Kay said.

After the campus-wide sweep, Working Bikes will sort and repair these bikes at their facility in Chicago.

There, bikes are disassembled and packed with accessories and tools into shipping containers — with about 500 bikes per container.

“Universities can be a great source of quality bikes,” Trevor Clarke, executive director of Working Bikes, said. “Rather than letting those bikes languish on the racks, we can give them new life.”

According to Clarke, the nonprofit collects 13,000 to 14,000 bikes annually. He estimated 70% of donated bikes go to international partners in Africa and Latin America, where mountain bikes are crucial to traveling on inaccessible roads. Another 10% are fixed by professional mechanics and sold to fund Working Bikes.

The rest are reserved by volunteers who learn to fix the bikes and donate them to Chicago residents through a separate referral program called Cycle of Power.

“They’re tools, not just toys,” Clarke said. “They get people where they need to go, whether it’s employment, medical places or residence.”

Evanston bike shop Wheel & Sprocket is one of Working Bikes’s largest contributors.

Sales manager John Hickey said his business serves a diverse coalition of Evanston residents. While most Wheel & Sprocket bike donors are adults, students are often the ones purchasing bikes.

“A lot of those bikes suffer poor fates, being rained and snowed on all winter,” he said. “I wish Northwestern had some better storage options for students.”

NU offers repair stations across campus and storage in some residence halls; however, storing bikes in student rooms is prohibited.

Kay said that students should seek covered spaces to protect their bikes, but acknowledged “there are some limitations” to that ideal.

The majority of campus bike racks are uncovered, making abandoned bikes especially susceptible to the elements.

“If folks have a bike after they graduate, we really encourage people to donate or sell the bike just to make sure it’s not left to decay,” Kay said.

Hickey said even if parts are missing, Wheel & Sprocket accepts bikes in most conditions and Working Bikes is able to repurpose the materials.

NU students with broken or missing bike parts can also bring bikes to Wheel & Sprocket in exchange for store credit.

“All manufacturing is pretty costly, and there’s an environmental cost,” Hickey said. “So, giving products second lives, third lives even, definitely helps.”

Lynn-Clara Tun is a student in the Medill-Northwestern Journalism Institute this summer.

