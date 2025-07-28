Football: Former Northwestern tackle lands historic NFL contract extension

When former Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater showed up at his fifth year of Los Angeles Chargers training camp on July 16, he wasn’t quite sure what the future would hold.

Prepped to play on his final rookie option year with no job security past 2025, Slater landed the most lucrative contract for an offensive lineman in league history, NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo first reported Sunday.

The four-year, $114 million contract extension, which guarantees $92 million, makes the left tackle the highest-paid player in his position on an annual basis. He’ll now be raking in $28.5 million per year.

After three seasons in Evanston, Slater was drafted by the Chargers in 2021 as the 13th overall pick in the NFL draft.

During his collegiate career, Slater made an impact at NU right away, starting 12 games at right tackle as a true freshman and helping to lead an offensive that averaged the fourth-most points in the Big Ten in 2017.

Slater was a member of two bowl-winning teams under former coach Pat Fitzgerald. He started for the Wildcats in both its 2017 Music City Bowl victory over Kentucky and its 2018 Holiday Bowl win over Utah.

Though he earned preseason First Team All-Big Ten honors ahead of his senior year, Slater opted to forgo NU’s 2020 season and declared for the NFL draft.

In 2024, Slater was one of 16 former ’Cats to play in the NFL. While no NU players were drafted this year, former wide receiver A.J. Henning and former tight end Marshall Lang inked three-year contracts with professional squads after the school’s Pro Day this spring.



