Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Football: Former Northwestern tackle lands historic NFL contract extension

Photo courtesy of Ryan Kuttler/Northwestern Athletics
Former Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater at Northwestern’s 2021 Pro Day.
Audrey Pachuta, Managing Editor
July 28, 2025

When former Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater showed up at his fifth year of Los Angeles Chargers training camp on July 16, he wasn’t quite sure what the future would hold.

Prepped to play on his final rookie option year with no job security past 2025, Slater landed the most lucrative contract for an offensive lineman in league history, NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo first reported Sunday.

The four-year, $114 million contract extension, which guarantees $92 million, makes the left tackle the highest-paid player in his position on an annual basis. He’ll now be raking in $28.5 million per year.

After three seasons in Evanston, Slater was drafted by the Chargers in 2021 as the 13th overall pick in the NFL draft.

During his collegiate career, Slater made an impact at NU right away, starting 12 games at right tackle as a true freshman and helping to lead an offensive that averaged the fourth-most points in the Big Ten in 2017.

Slater was a member of two bowl-winning teams under former coach Pat Fitzgerald. He started for the Wildcats in both its 2017 Music City Bowl victory over Kentucky and its 2018 Holiday Bowl win over Utah.

Though he earned preseason First Team All-Big Ten honors ahead of his senior year, Slater opted to forgo NU’s 2020 season and declared for the NFL draft.

In 2024, Slater was one of 16 former ’Cats to play in the NFL. While no NU players were drafted this year, former wide receiver A.J. Henning and former tight end Marshall Lang inked three-year contracts with professional squads after the school’s Pro Day this spring. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

Related Stories:

Wildcats preview season at Big Ten Football Media Days

What’s next for Northwestern football’s undrafted free agents

Former NU tight end Marshall Lang, Seahawks agree to deal

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone throws a pass during Northwestern’s spring practice.
Football: Braun, players preview 2025 season at Big Ten Football Media Days
A.J. Henning runs onto the field before Northwestern’s game against Purdue last season. Henning signed a 3-year, $2.98 million contract with $150,000 guaranteed with the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.
Football: What’s next for Northwestern’s slate of undrafted free agents
Marshall Lang tallied 48 receptions, 491 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns over his five-year Northwestern career.
Football: Tight end Marshall Lang signs with Seattle Seahawks as undrafted free agent
A.J. Henning caught 59 passes for 603 yards and four touchdowns for Northwestern last season.
Football: Wide receiver A.J. Henning inks undrafted free agency deal with Miami Dolphins
Graduate student offensive lineman Martes Lewis at practice Saturday. Lewis comes to Northwestern as a transfer from Minnesota.
Football: Reshaped offensive line boasts depth, experience ahead of 2025 season
Wide receivers redshirt freshman Frank Covey IV and freshman Hayden Eligon are Northwestern’s top two returning wideouts in receiving yards.
Football: Wide receivers Covey, Eligon look to take next step in 2025 season
More in Latest Stories
Matt Abtahi had worked at NU from late 2019.
Former GSRC director Matt Abtahi sues NU for discriminatory, retaliatory behavior culminating in termination
Winiarsky: Northwestern, Don’t Make a Deal
Winiarsky: Northwestern, Don’t Make a Deal
Elizabeth Niemczyk spent the day drawing a Salvadorian girl surrounded by flowers on the sidewalk outside Madison Grace on 612 Davis St.
Chalk artists liven up Evanston streets at annual contest
In April, the administration froze about $790 million in federal funds for NU.
Trump administration reportedly seeks payments from NU, other schools over antisemitism allegations
Rising NU sophomore Sarah Bock last starred as Miss Huang in Apple TV’s “Severance."
Northwestern sophomore Sarah Bock to slay in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot
Anne: FDA’s approval of Juul is a step backward in the fight to protect youth
Anne: FDA’s approval of Juul is a step backward in the fight to protect youth
More in Sports
Brooks Barnhizer tosses a pass during a January game at Purdue.
Men’s Basketball: Brooks Barnhizer reflects on ‘lifelong connections’ at NU following NBA Draft
Brooks Barnhizer drives to the basket in a game against Michigan State this season. Barnhizer became the first Northwestern player to be selected in the NBA Draft since Evan Eschmeyer in 1999.
Men’s Basketball: Thunder select NU’s Barnhizer in second round of NBA Draft
The $2.8 billion House v. NCAA settlement means that student-athletes will now be able to receive payments directly from their university.
House v. NCAA settlement set to transform Northwestern athletics
Jackson spoke to The Daily about Ryan Field and the impending House vs. NCAA settlement decision Monday.
Q&A: Athletic Director Mark Jackson discusses first year on the job, Ryan Field updates
Martinelli will return to Northwestern for his final year of eligibility. The Glenview, Illinois native set the program's single-season scoring record last season.
Men’s Basketball: Nick Martinelli withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to NU for senior season
Cyrus Mahjoob prepares to hit a forehand. The Rockville, Maryland, native comes to Northwestern with two years of eligibility remaining.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern bolsters lineup with addition of Georgia transfer Cyrus Mahjoob