CBS to end ‘The Late Show,’ hosted by Northwestern alum Stephen Colbert

CBS and Stephen Colbert (Communication ‘86) announced Thursday that “The Late Show,” a program Colbert has fronted since 2015, is ending. The cancellation, which will come into effect in May 2026, means CBS will be without a late-night presence for the first time since 1993.

CBS said in a statement that the move was “purely a financial decision… not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

The show topped late-night ratings for the 11:35 p.m. hour for the second quarter of 2025, according to a recent report by Nielsen. It was also the only late-night show to grow its viewer base during the quarter.

The surprise announcement also comes as the show earned two Emmy Award nominations, including one for Outstanding Talk Series. Colbert himself has won 10 Emmys, most recently in 2020 for a “Late Show” election special.

The NU alum announced the cancellation at Thursday’s taping of the show.

“I’m so grateful to the Tiffany Network for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home,” Colbert said. “And of course, I’m grateful to you, the audience, who have joined us every night in here, out there, all around the world.”

