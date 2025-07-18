Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

CBS to end ‘The Late Show,’ hosted by Northwestern alum Stephen Colbert

Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Stephen Colbert (Communication ‘86) announced the end of “The Late Show” franchise, which he has led since 2015, on Thursday.
Beatrice Villaflor, Managing Editor
July 18, 2025

CBS and Stephen Colbert (Communication ‘86) announced Thursday that “The Late Show,” a program Colbert has fronted since 2015, is ending. The cancellation, which will come into effect in May 2026, means CBS will be without a late-night presence for the first time since 1993. 

CBS said in a statement that the move was “purely a financial decision… not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

The show topped late-night ratings for the 11:35 p.m. hour for the second quarter of 2025, according to a recent report by Nielsen. It was also the only late-night show to grow its viewer base during the quarter.

The surprise announcement also comes as the show earned two Emmy Award nominations, including one for Outstanding Talk Series. Colbert himself has won 10 Emmys, most recently in 2020 for a “Late Show” election special.

The NU alum announced the cancellation at Thursday’s taping of the show. 

“I’m so grateful to the Tiffany Network for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home,” Colbert said. “And of course, I’m grateful to you, the audience, who have joined us every night in here, out there, all around the world.”

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

NU alums score Emmy nominations, including ‘Severance’ star Britt Lower

Stephen Colbert, Megan Mullally among NU alumni nominated for Emmy Awards

Northwestern celebrates Stephen Colbert’s debut as ‘Late Show’ host

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
A drawing of Superman stands in front of a colorful background.
Reel Thoughts: Bringing sincerity back to blockbusters looks like a job for ‘Superman’
An illustrated gold award.
NU alums score Emmy nominations, including ‘Severance’ star Britt Lower
People looking at hanging canvases that are part of the Women in Nature exhibition.
Evanston Art Center’s ‘Women in Nature’ explores femininity, nature
Characters from ‘The Bear’ stand in front of a blue background displaying the show’s logo.
Reel Thoughts: Season 4 of ‘The Bear’ is good eats, but not Michelin Star grub
A blue woman sits next to an X-ray machine.
Liner Notes: In 'Virgin,' Lorde is raw and honest, but fully herself
The "Elio" movie logo in front of half of Elio's head.
Reel Thoughts: Pixar’s ‘Elio’ reminds viewers they’re not alone