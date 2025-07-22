‘Unfair, meaningless dialogue’ stagnation, drama plague comprehensive plan deliberations, as Ald. Clare Kelly walks out

Frustrations, absences and voting debates plagued City Council as it looked to evaluate more than 100 proposed edits to the draft comprehensive plan at a special meeting Monday night.

The four-hour meeting reached a boiling point as Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) walked out of deliberations “slightly” in protest, calling the process “flawed and undemocratic” in a statement to the press.

“It just felt like an unfair, meaningless dialogue, given the very little time we were given this information and that we were never told (what) we were voting on,” Kelly said.

By the end of the night, only six of nine councilmembers remained on the dais, as Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) remained absent and Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) had to leave halfway through for a personal engagement.

The special meeting, an extension of previous discussions from June 24’s meeting, stalled discussions in the face of rising tensions both on and off the dais about the Envision Evanston 2045 comprehensive plan.

In the audience at the James C. Lytle City Council Chambers, residents held signs decrying the process as “undemocratic” while another held a laptop screen telling councilmembers to “do their jobs” as they debated on whether to vote at all during the meeting.

The first sign of trouble to come arose as councilmembers surveyed city staff’s memo of agenda items, with Ald. Matt Rodgers (8th) disputing the designation of several consent agenda items and with Alds. Kelly and Parielle Davis (7th) noting that some of their past recommendations were not included in the night’s discussion plan.

City staff divided councilmembers’ feedback on the plan, submitted on July 7, into three categories: consent items, which require minimal or no council discussion; discussion items, which were topics of discussion agreed upon by at least two councilmembers at the last meeting; and additional requests, which consist of items discussed and agreed upon at the last Comprehensive Plan special meeting.

According to Erin Baynes, the city’s planning and policy supervisor, most discussion items had the backing of multiple councilmembers, and city staff had left off suggestions that were inaccurate, overly specific, out of scope for municipal government or unaligned with existing plans already adopted by the city.

At first, Kelly filed an unsuccessful motion to delay voting on any items for the comprehensive plan during the meeting, citing that she was uncomfortable voting that evening due to the “incomplete” nature of the discussion plan and the quick turnaround for recommendation submissions.

Though Davis passed a successful motion to publish councilmembers’ individual draft recommendations and schedule an additional meeting to discuss all of them, Kelly said many missing agenda items would impact the votes taking place that night, and added that agenda items were “selectively chosen by staff” and put up for a “sham vote” in a statement shared with The Daily.

In response, Elizabeth Williams, Evanston’s planning manager, told the press that the staff did their best to distill 11 people’s perspectives, and that any councilmember “absolutely” could have made a motion to bring any missing items up for discussion.

By the end of the night, Council had passed all 103 consent agenda items, of which 43 were pulled and individually voted upon, and deliberated eight discussion items about language used throughout the whole comprehensive plan.

Following her walkout, Kelly said she plans to file reversal motions later on some items passed Monday night, particularly any relating to housing and housing stock for working people and starter families.

“We haven’t had robust conversation on any of these items,” Kelly said. “We’re just going through a checklist, ‘bam bam bam.’”

While the council did not make it through the entire document, as it set out to at the meeting’s outset, Mayor Daniel Biss urged councilmembers to focus on the “stuff that really matters” to the Evanston community in their preparation for further discussions about the comprehensive plan.

The new, additional special meeting to resume comprehensive plan discussions is slated for Wednesday, July 30 at 5 p.m., and will be accompanied by the publication of each councilmember’s individual feedback on the comprehensive plan from the initial June 24 meeting.

Despite the extra meeting, the Comprehensive Plan is still on track for a final vote by August 18 without needing to call for a new public hearing, according to a 90-day limit imposed by the Evanston City Code.

