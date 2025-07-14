Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Educators, students criticize a ‘pattern of censorship’ at Evanston Ceasefire event

Audrey Pachuta/The Daily Northwestern
Attendees of Evanston Ceasefire’s Sunday teach-in converse during a collaborative portion of the event.
Audrey Pachuta, Managing Editor
July 14, 2025

Late into an Evanston Ceasefire teach-in hosted at Lake Street Church on Sunday, Andrew Ginsberg — the embattled Evanston Township High School teacher who was reprimanded in May for displaying a “Jewish Acts of Dissent” poster in his classroom — sat beside Liora Ostroff, the Baltimore-based artist who designed it. 

“When did you first realize that talking about Palestine wasn’t like talking about other social justice or societal issues?” Ginsberg asked the audience near the top of the event. 

Two separate panels took the stage Sunday — the first: a group of five students, educators and community leaders recalled firsthand experiences of times they felt their free speech was suppressed during Palestine-related events and discussions. That panel was followed by a trio of representatives, including Ostroff, who discussed right-wing politics. 

Both panels were moderated by Ginsberg and Lesley Williams, a former Evanston Public Library official who left her job in 2017 after debate regarding the postponement of a Palestinian speaker event.

But before an estimated 200 attendees gathered in MacLeish Hall adjacent to the church, Ostroff led them in a printmaking demonstration. Afterwards, black and white artwork symbolizing Palestinian solidarity decorated the building’s corridors. 

Finished prints from the art-making portion of Evanston Ceasefire’s Sunday event hang from a clothesline. (Audrey Pachuta/The Daily Northwestern)

Following an introduction of the event’s speaker portion, Ginsberg acknowledged that many attendees already knew “the basics of (his) story,” referring to his teacher sponsorship of ETHS’s student-run Palestine Solidarity Club and the poster takedown controversy. 

In response to individual inquiries Ginsberg said he received from attendees, he confirmed that he is still employed by ETHS and plans to return to his position this fall — “If they’ll have (him).”

Before he joined the first panel on the stage, Ginsberg called ETHS’ disciplinary action against him “frustrating,” citing what he views as a “pattern of censorship” regarding Palestine that does not exist for other social justice issues. 

“The hypocrisy is so glaring that I can’t just let it go,” Ginsberg told The Daily. “I want to stand up for the town they sold me on.”

Two other educators and two former students echoed Ginsberg’s sentiment during the program’s first panel. 

Danielle Foster, a third grade teacher at Dawes Elementary School, recalled a 2024 incident in which a photo of her wearing a watermelon T-shirt — a symbol of Palestinian solidarity — circulated on parent Facebook groups after two of her students created Palestinian flags for the school’s Black History Month assembly. 

Foster said parents from outside of Evanston/Skokie School District 65 flooded the principal’s email after the assembly, calling for her firing. She was ultimately asked to submit her read-aloud book list, class newsletters and teaching materials to administrators, she recalled. 

“The reality is, I gave my students the freedom to explore justice and protest in ways that were meaningful to them,” Foster said. “Unlike Andrew (Ginsberg), I was fortunate in that my principal and district stood by me.”

SESP Prof. Shirin Vossoughi and Isabelle Butera (Medill ’25) spoke about their experiences supporting Palestine at Northwestern.

Butera, a former member of Jewish Voice for Peace, a pro-Palestinian Jewish student group, recalled the October 2024 moment when University employees dismantled their “Gaza Solidarity Sukkah.”

The temporary structure at Deering Meadow, which honored the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, called on NU to divest from companies with ties to Israel and for the U.S. to enact an arms embargo against the country. 

Vossoughi discussed what she called NU’s “institutional” view, criticizing repercussions for staff when it came to vocally supporting Palestine. 

“The penalty for speaking is high, but the penalty for not speaking is higher,” Vossoughi said. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

Related Stories:

ETHS teacher reprimanded by administrators over ‘Jewish acts of dissent’ poster, prompting backlash

‘Put some skin in the game’: Student activists, embattled ETHS teacher talk pro-Palestinian organizing

D202 board weathers criticism for reprimanding teacher, approves 2026 budget

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Crowds of people gathered Saturday for the weekly Evanston Farmers’ Market and celebration of 50 years of business.
Evanston Farmers’ Market celebrates 50 years of community
Evanston Animal Shelter volunteer with dog.
Community supports Evanston Animal Shelter’s Trot for Tails fundraiser
A glass building surrounded by bare trees.
Rules Committee amends ethics code, debates council rules
Volunteers for Kat Abughazaleh’s congressional campaign walk alongside a car during Evanston’s Fourth of July parade Friday.
Political candidates greet residents, shore up support at Fourth of July parade
Charros de la Mesa member Zayra Arellano pets her horse during the Fourth of July parade in Evanston.
Mexican American residents find pride in Fourth of July parade
Men in kilts stand in front of a hot dog restaurant.
Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade mixes new traditions with old memories
More in Latest Stories
People looking at hanging canvases that are part of the Women in Nature exhibition.
Evanston Art Center’s ‘Women in Nature’ explores femininity, nature
An illustration of the Northwestern logo surrounded by a lab coat and science equipment.
Northwestern highlights research efforts through ‘Research Matters’ campaign
Anne: Chicago’s deadly heatwave demands a health response
Anne: Chicago’s deadly heatwave demands a health response
Communal Shower Thoughts: What’s summer for?
Communal Shower Thoughts: What’s summer for?
People ascend steps holding signs above their heads.
Northwestern University Postdoctoral Union demands recognition from NU, rallies through rain
What’s New At NU: Territorial terror or ecological hero? The red-winged blackbird dilemma
What’s New At NU: Territorial terror or ecological hero? The red-winged blackbird dilemma
More in Local
Various boxes of colorful tabletop games, books, puzzles and more line the walls of Heroines & Heroes store.
Heroines & Heroes brings comics, community to Evanston
A man with glasses sits at a podium.
Housing language debates dominate City Council’s first Comprehensive Plan review
a building that says “Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Joseph E. Hill Education Center” on it
Potential D65 school consolidation, closure criteria emphasizes walkability, marginalized student impact
40 classic cars were on display in the Evanston Public Library parking lot.
Cars & Coffee rolls into downtown Evanston with vintage vehicles
Evanston Public Library will act as a cooling center during the extreme heat this weekend and Monday.
Cooling centers remain open amid heatwave this weekend, Monday
An illustration of a school building appears on a blue background
D202 board weathers criticism for reprimanding ETHS teacher, approves tentative 2025-26 budget