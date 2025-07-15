Center for Independent Futures gives agency to Evanston adults with disabilities

Dina Bergman, a longtime Evanston resident, shuffled through her condo apartment in socks, a yellow button-up shirt and a matching hair tie. While she’s had roommates before, her true companion is an orange tabby named Missy. Awoken from her nap, Missy sought out Bergman.

“Are you hungry?” Bergman called out. “It’s almost dinner time, baby.”

Some know Bergman from her annual post on the corner of Central Street and Green Bay Road during Evanston’s Fourth of July parade. Others know her from Jewel-Osco when she worked as a bagger.

Outside of the public eye, Bergman is a part of a “community within a community” — a small group of people with disabilities who are supported by the Center for Independent Futures. Founded in 2002, the nonprofit helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities transition to independent living.

Bergman was born with an intellectual disability, learning disability, bipolar disorder, a speech impairment and a heart defect. A former CIF member for more than 10 years, she lives in one of their three community housing options. These residences allow those like Bergman to live on their own, but with intermittent support from an on-site staff member through daily check-ins.

“That’s the 800-pound gorilla for every parent that has a child with disabilities,” Executive Director Richard Malone said. “What happens when I’m not here to take care of them anymore?”

As the father of a son with autism, Malone has struggled with the question himself. He said Illinois faces a significant shortage of affordable housing for adults with disabilities. The state’s Prioritization of the Urgency of Need for Services waitlist gives Medicaid funding only to those in the most critical situations.

Currently, there are nearly 17,000 on the list — and Malone said many of them never get off.

“Can you and I go out and find a place to live? Yeah,” Malone asked. “Can a person with disabilities find a place to live? Maybe. But where is the support that they need?”

Without a full-time job, Bergman relies mostly on her 83-year-old father for financial support. But as he ages, Bergman said it’s getting harder for him to pay the bills. She worries about what will happen when her parents are no longer around.

“I’m afraid that I’m gonna lose them,” Bergman said.

According to the CDC, people with disabilities are disproportionately affected by mental health issues.

CIF employees reinforced this reality, adding that the biggest issue among members is loneliness.

“Society is becoming more and more isolated,” Activities Director and Program Manager Jeff Morthorst said. “For a person with a disability, it may be even more challenging.”

When asked if she ever feels alone living by herself, Bergman referenced the many friends she has made since moving to Evanston in 2013 — a place she proudly calls home.

To Morthorst, Bergman’s sentiment isn’t a coincidence.

Morthorst said CIF’s social programs are designed to make members active parts of their community. CIF “community builders” introduce members to employees from local businesses, who become familiar faces to rely on. For Bergman, this means having neighbors who treated her to Olive Garden on her birthday.

“When you help people connect, like at the hardware store or the pizza place on the corner, the humanity in the friendship just naturally comes,” Morthorst said. “That’s a huge joy of mine.”

While Bergman said having a disability is a big part of her identity, she doesn’t want to be defined by it.

In fact, she said assumptions about her can often feel dehumanizing.

“I was being treated like a child, like a baby,” Bergman said. “I wish other people would understand to treat me like a normal person, forget about my disability.”

Education Director Marney Orchard also notices the way people speak down to her daughter, who has autism.

While she recognizes that it may be well-intentioned, she offered some advice on how to avoid doing so.

“You don’t need to dumb it down, just be kind and give people extra time to respond,” Orchard said. “Treat them like people, you don’t have to feel sorry for them.”

Bergman highlighted the fact that all of her friends with disabilities face their own unique hardships.

Several CIF employees said watching how members persevere was why they loved their job.

“The gift is to meet these folks that are facing adversity every day, and see the courage, grace, strength and fortitude that they have to thrive,” Malone said.

Matilda Haney Foulds is a student in the Medill-Northwestern Journalism Institute this summer.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

一 Local commitment underpins Jeff Boarini’s mayoral run

— ‘This is Us’ art exhibit aims to represent artists’ identities

— Proud Stutter hosts panel on disability, stuttering advocacy in film