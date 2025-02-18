Evanston Animal Shelter sees increase in traffic and adoptions since reopening

Since the grand reopening of the Evanston Animal Shelter in October 2024, the staff and volunteers said they have noted an increase in the number of visitors and adoptions received. They also mentioned that they feel at ease working in the new space, which now includes a medical suite, a pet pantry, and an onboarding room. Evanston Animal Shelter is located at 2310 Oakton St.

Email: [email protected]

