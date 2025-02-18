Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Evanston Animal Shelter sees increase in traffic and adoptions since reopening

Maia Alvarez, Assistant Video Editor
February 18, 2025

Since the grand reopening of the Evanston Animal Shelter in October 2024, the staff and volunteers said they have noted an increase in the number of visitors and adoptions received. They also mentioned that they feel at ease working in the new space, which now includes a medical suite, a pet pantry, and an onboarding room. Evanston Animal Shelter is located at 2310 Oakton St.

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

New animal shelter opens as city’s first on-site zero-carbon municipal building

Everything Evanston: City Council Rapid Recap talks animal shelter, Dog Beach and a rooster 

As Evanston Animal Shelter moves to rebuild, Vicky Pasenko reflects on more than 15 years of service  

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Video
Seesaw Theatre brings accessibility to theatre spaces
Students and Evanston residents take in election results at watch parties
Students and Evanston residents take in election results at watch parties
2024 Election Guide for Evanston Voters
2024 Election Guide for Evanston Voters
The Daily Explains: (Brows)-ing the Eyebrow Trends
The Daily Explains: (Brows)-ing the Eyebrow Trends
Run clubs are the latest craze in Chicago
The secret (and short) lives of cicadas on campus