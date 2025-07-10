Northwestern highlights research efforts through ‘Research Matters’ campaign

Amid a $790 million federal funding freeze, Northwestern’s Office for Research and Office of Global Marketing and Communications have launched “Research Matters,” a campaign to highlight research across NU’s community and improve science communication to the public.

As part of the campaign, the Research Matters webpage encourages community members to share how research is important to them. When participants submit a quote, photo or short video online, they could be featured on various University media channels.

“It’s important for us to really speak to those in our community and the general public who are not broad scientists, because we think the science we do here at Northwestern is truly exceptional and it has an impact on society,” said Vice President for Research and McCormick Prof. Eric Perreault.

Perreault said this communication could help “connect the dots” between research in academia and its real-world results. For example, the care someone receives at the doctor’s office could reach those who made their care possible in an NU laboratory.

Kaylyn Ahn (SESP ‘25) was one of the first participants in the campaign.

“Northwestern is a research university. It’s a fundamental part of how the University functions, and its importance and prestige,” Ahn said. “It was a no-brainer to try to raise awareness about the importance of research within my own sphere.”

Ahn recently researched command responsibility and war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia as part of her senior thesis with the Buffett Institute for Global Affairs and the Office of Undergraduate Research.

Ahn plans to study abroad next year to further her education; however, she noted the uncertainty surrounding U.S. research funding and higher education has made foreign graduate school programs more competitive.

“Everything has become more competitive and increasingly hard to get, because all the people who had funding through the United States are now trying to get funding in other countries,” Ahn said. “It decreases opportunity across the whole world.”

Feinberg Prof. Andrea Graham, who researches digital intervention methods for mental and behavioral health issues, was also one of the program’s first participants.

By participating in the campaign, Graham said she hopes to communicate science in more accessible, impactful and understandable ways.

“There’s a lot of public distrust in science right now, and the more that we can do to describe the research that we do in really accessible terms, in ways that people can understand and why it benefits people’s day-to-day lives, that’s the gold star,” Graham said.

The new campaign also featured the launch of a “Research Impact” webpage, which showcases ongoing projects across the University’s various research groups.

Some highlighted stories include the collaborative research effort by Weinberg Prof. Richard Silverman and Feinberg Prof. Hande Ozdinler to develop a drug for ALS, and research by McCormick Prof. Julius Lucks’s lab on a device that can test for 17 different contaminants within water samples.

According to the new web page, NU’s research has generated $3 billion in global economic impact.

As part of the initiative, the Office of Research is also organizing a symposium in collaboration with The Graduate School, School of Communication and the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications to teach students how to effectively tell stories about their research. The event will feature faculty and alumni panels for graduate and postdoctoral students.

NU is now a part of a long list of institutions that have tried to bolster research communications in recent months. Perreault noted that Harvard University has changed its website. The current version now reads “Research Powers Progress,” and showcases video testimonials on diverse research projects.

Similarly, the University of Illinois surveyed Illinois residents to see what type of research most mattered to the general public, and broader organizations such as the Association of American Universities have also initiated national campaigns to talk about research.

“We want to make that connection between what goes on in academia, how much research we actually do and how that translates to better people’s lives,” Perreault said.

