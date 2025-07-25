Subscribe
Northwestern sophomore Sarah Bock to slay in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot

File illustration by Danny O’Grady
Rising NU sophomore Sarah Bock last starred as Miss Huang in Apple TV’s “Severance.”
Ashley Dong, Copy Chief
July 25, 2025

Rising Communication sophomore Sarah Bock booked a role in Hulu’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” reboot, as announced Thursday by entertainment publications like Deadline and Variety.

The original show is a seven-season teen drama that follows teenaged Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) on her journey as a slayer of vampires, demons and other dark forces. 

Little is known about the Hulu series reboot. However, it was announced in May that the pilot will focus on a new slayer played by 15-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong, with Gellar reprising her titular role as Buffy, as reported by Variety. 

Bock joins the show in a new round of casting, along with four other series regulars. She will play Gracie, “the ringleader for a group of church-going students,” an article by Deadline reports. However, her role and the reboot’s storyline have yet to be announced.

Bock previously starred as Miss Huang in Apple TV’s “Severance,” a sci-fi thriller following a group of office workers who underwent a brain surgery to separate their work lives from their personal lives. On campus, Bock recently performed in Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s “Urinetown” as Little Sally.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @ashleydong01

