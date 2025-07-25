Northwestern sophomore Sarah Bock to slay in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot

Rising Communication sophomore Sarah Bock booked a role in Hulu’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” reboot, as announced Thursday by entertainment publications like Deadline and Variety.

The original show is a seven-season teen drama that follows teenaged Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) on her journey as a slayer of vampires, demons and other dark forces.

Little is known about the Hulu series reboot. However, it was announced in May that the pilot will focus on a new slayer played by 15-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong, with Gellar reprising her titular role as Buffy, as reported by Variety.

Bock joins the show in a new round of casting, along with four other series regulars. She will play Gracie, “the ringleader for a group of church-going students,” an article by Deadline reports. However, her role and the reboot’s storyline have yet to be announced.

Bock previously starred as Miss Huang in Apple TV’s “Severance,” a sci-fi thriller following a group of office workers who underwent a brain surgery to separate their work lives from their personal lives. On campus, Bock recently performed in Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s “Urinetown” as Little Sally.

