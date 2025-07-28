Football: Braun, players preview 2025 season at Big Ten Football Media Days

Northwestern is about a month away from opening its 2025 season at Tulane, and with last year’s disappointing performance in the rearview, coach David Braun and his squad are eager to bring change to the program.

During their Wednesday appearance at the Big Ten Football Media Days, Braun, redshirt junior running back Joseph Himon II, redshirt junior defensive lineman Anto Saka and graduate student quarterback Preston Stone echoed that sentiment.

“It started with great leadership from the leaders on our team, hard conversations, a willingness to really evaluate everything we do within our program and really set and establish new standards for how we operate,” Braun told the media.

The Wildcats finished with a 4-8 record last season with only two wins in conference play. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier in 2025, as it features matchups with Oregon and Penn State, both of which made the College Football Playoff last year; Illinois, who also ended the season ranked; and Michigan, who blew out the ‘Cats 50-6 in Ann Arbor.

With opening day kickoff imminent in the Crescent City, here are a few things to keep in mind from NU’s media trip to Las Vegas.

Stone earns the keys to the offense

Last season, ’Cats’ fans had to wait until the morning of the season opener to learn that then-graduate student quarterback Mike Wright would command the offense in purple and white.

Braun put any such speculation to bed Wednesday, announcing that Stone will be the starting quarterback come kickoff on Aug. 30.

Stone, who transferred to NU in December after four seasons at SMU, had his best year of work in 2023 when he threw for 3,197 yards and 28 touchdowns. Stone broke his leg in the regular season finale, but his effort was enough to help the Mustangs to the AAC Championship Game.

Struggles to regain and retain his starting role the following season ultimately landed him in Evanston. The transition appears to be smooth, as both the coaching staff and Stone have spoken highly of the work put in during the offseason.

While joining the Big Ten Network Desk, Stone said that offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Zach Lujan has given him what he needs to run the offense and make checks at the line.

While Stone’s skills were enough to intrigue Braun and his coaching staff, they aren’t what they were most excited about.

“What I’ve been most excited about and most impressed with is his ability to quickly build relationships with his teammates,” Braun said. “He is someone that our team truly rallies around, enjoys being around and is a special leader.”

For the first time in a few seasons, NU looks like it will have a sure-fire rock under center.

NU is going all-in on the new brand of college ball

Braun boasted the steps his program has taken to compete in the new brand of college athletics.

Starting with the ’Cats’ home field, Braun said he is ready to play one last season at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, but spoke highly about what is to come in 2026 with the new Ryan Field.

“The amount of energy from Ryan Sports in terms of the development, the design,” Braun said. “It truly will be the best football venue in the country.”

Playing in a world-class stadium has other advantages. Braun mentioned that the stadium is already helping recruitment.

Similarly, Braun said the addition of Christian Sarkisian as general manager of Northwestern Athletics shows a commitment to evolve as the sport changes and bring the program to new heights. Braun said Sarkisian will play an important role in managing the roster and revenue share cap.

Braun said he is also pleased with the team’s retention rate, as well as the 15 transfers joining the squad.

“Northwestern football will never be driven solely by transfer recruiting,” Braun said. “But ultimately, in the new landscape of college football, it’s our job to evaluate where we need to improve as a team, where we need to improve as a roster and find the right young men to come into our program.”

Anto Saka is poised for a standout season

The NFL Draft chime is likely ringing for redshirt junior defensive lineman Anto Saka in the near future, but, first, he’s got a commitment to fulfill first for the ’Cats.

The All-Big Ten Honorable Mention played in 11 games last season, accumulating 15 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Braun spoke highly of the leader of his defensive front in Las Vegas.

“Anto truly will be one of the best defensive ends in the country next year,” Braun said to the media. “(He) forever has had a unique ability to rush the passer, has become a well-rounded defensive lineman, every-down player. His leadership continues to grow.”

The biggest aspect of Saka’s game to watch for is the aforementioned transition to being an every-down player. At the Big Ten Network Desk, Saka said he’s been working with defensive line coach Christian Smith on his first and second down technique, while director of football performance Alex Spanos has helped him get stronger and bigger.

Now up 15 pounds, Saka can wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines.

Questions loom in the wide receiver and tight end rooms

Braun used the word “unproven” to describe his wide receiver and tight end corps for the upcoming season.

For the first time since 2018, wide receiver Bryce Kirtz will not be on the roster. He and fellow former receiver A.J. Henning combined for more than half of the ’Cats’ receiving yards last season.

Stone will have to look to new faces in transfer wide receiver Griffin Wilde and redshirt sophomore Frank Covey IV. While Wilde comes off a 1,000-yard season at South Dakota State, he has yet to play in a Power Four conference. Covey only has 10 career catches under his belt.

NU also does not have its top two tight end targets from a year ago in Thomas Gordon and Marshall Lang. Hunter Welcing is the only currently rostered tight end to record a catch in 2024, having caught one for 20 yards.

Regardless, Stone is confident in his guys.

“We’ve got an unbelievable wide receiver room with a ton of depth,” Stone said. “I think for defenses that are scheming against us, it’s going to be very difficult to find out what you want to emphasize when you’re playing against us.”

