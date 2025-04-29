Football: What’s next for Northwestern’s slate of undrafted free agents

A flurry of NFL scouts entered Ryan Fieldhouse on March 18 to watch 10 Northwestern football players participate in various drills, each seeking to actualize their dreams of playing professional football.

Ultimately, no former Wildcats had their name called during the 2025 NFL Draft nearly six weeks later. NU was one of seven Power Four conference teams without a player drafted. However, two former players — wide receiver A.J. Henning and tight end Marshall Lang — inked three-year contracts with NFL teams, while three other former NU players — defensive back Coco Azema, tight end Thomas Gordon and linebacker Xander Mueller — will participate in rookie minicamps across the league.

Henning became the first former Wildcat to sign an undrafted free agent contract, doing so shortly after the draft concluded Saturday. The Frankfort, Illinois, native signed with the Miami Dolphins, agreeing to terms of a 3-year, $2.98 million contract with $135,000 guaranteed.

“Just the competitive juice and demeanor that he possesses showed up in his unrelenting desire to show up to practice every day. … A competitor, high football IQ, and the ultimate teammate are the things that really stand out to me about A.J. Henning,” coach David Braun said before Pro Day on March 18.

Henning is coming off a season where he led NU with 59 receptions, 603 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. He was also the team’s primary punt returner, fielding 12 punts for 136 yards.

After Pro Day, Henning said that he could see himself having a role as a returner in the NFL.

About an hour after Henning signed with the south Florida squad, Lang found his new home across the country with the Seattle Seahawks. He inked a 3-year, $2.97 million deal with $5,000 guaranteed.

In five seasons as a ’Cat, Lang logged 48 receptions, 491 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. This past season, he hauled in 11 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. He registered season-highs of three catches and 36 receiving yards Nov. 2 at Purdue.

Lang was a true freshman on the NU team that won the Citrus Bowl in the 2020 season, as well as a key member of the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl-winning team. In the latter contest, he tied career-best marks of three receptions and 39 receiving yards.

The path to the NFL will take an extra step for Azema, Gordon and Mueller, who will participate in rookie minicamps in May.

Azema has accepted an invite to the New York Giants’ rookie minicamp, which will take place from May 9 to 11. Azema spent six seasons in Evanston and started in eight games during his final campaign, in which he notched 32 tackles, one interception and one tackle for loss.

Gordon will stay local and attend the Chicago Bears’ rookie minicamp. The Houston native, who spent six seasons as a ’Cat, is coming off his career-best season, in which he totaled 27 catches, 252 receiving yards, and a receiving touchdown.

Mueller, a captain for NU last season, will participate in both the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders’ rookie minicamps. Mueller appeared in nine games this past season, recording 57 tackles, five tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one interception, one sack and one forced fumble. In 2023, he made the All-Big Ten Third Team, posting 110 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and three interceptions.

On Pro Day, Braun said that the ’Cats’ culture intrigues professional teams.

“NFL organizations know that if they get a young man out of Northwestern football, they’re going to be getting a young man of high character, intelligent, hard working, team-first oriented,” Braun said March 18.

