A Northwestern lacrosse player wearing white defends the ball from a player wearing red.
Northwestern graduate student attacker Dylan Amonte keeps the ball from Ohio State defenders.
Anna Watson/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Lacrosse: Northwestern beats Ohio State 19-10 in final regular season home match

Anna Watson, Reporter
April 15, 2024

Northwestern defeated Ohio State 19-10 in its final regular season home game at Martin Stadium Saturday. Graduate student attacker Dylan Amonte scored a career-high six goals, and sophomore attacker Madison Taylor tallied five goals.

 

The Wildcats (12-2, 4-1 Big Ten) will travel to Ann Arbor next Sunday to take on Michigan (14-1, 4-1 Big Ten) for their final game before the Big Ten Tournament.

 

A Northwestern lacrosse player wearing white prepares to shoot a ball as players in red try to win back control.

A Northwestern lacrosse player wearing white holds the lacrosse ball in her stick and looks toward the field.

A Northwestern lacrosse player wearing white runs with the lacrosse ball in her stick.

A Northwestern lacrosse player looks to pass the ball as other players look on.

Lacrosse players wearing red and white hold their sticks up in the air in an attempt to win the ball.

A Northwestern lacrosse player wearing white runs with the ball in her stick.

A Northwestern lacrosse player passes the ball to another Northwestern player.

A Northwestern lacrosse player wearing white runs with the ball.

Bill Belichick, wearing a black shirt and a purple hat, watches lacrosse with a person wearing black and purple to his side.

Email: [email protected]

X: @adub_sports

Related Stories:

Northwestern Lacrosse trounces Maryland on the road

Northwestern Lacrosse set for Maryland road matchup

Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats Rutgers 22-11 on Senior Night Captured: Northwestern beats Rutgers 22-11

More to Discover
More in Captured
A group of tennis players wearing white/gray long-sleeved shirts gather together in a circle, their hands on each other’s shoulders.
Captured: Women’s Tennis: Wildcats fall to No. 30 Wisconsin
Northwestern sophomore infielder Kansas Robinson celebrates while circling the bases on a softball field.
Captured: Softball: Northwestern sweeps Michigan in weekend series
A child in purple waves pom poms to a younger child.
Captured: Cheers, chants and cornbread in preparation of Round of 32 matchup
Captured: Wildcats play final game as a team before Round of 32 defeat against UConn
Captured: Wildcats play final game as a team before Round of 32 defeat against UConn
Senior defender Kendall Halpern (left) hugs sophomore attacker Madison Taylor during Northwestern’s Senior Night celebration.
Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats Rutgers 22-11 on Senior Night
Northwestern baseball players Preston Knott and Owen McElfatrick celebrate on the field after they score.
Captured: Baseball: Northwestern drops fifth straight contest with loss to Nebraska
More in Latest Stories
Podculture: Tonik Tap performs “Timeless” spring show
Podculture: Tonik Tap performs “Timeless” spring show
Chief Tapi Yawalapiti paints Medill sophomore Jacob Morlock’s face with a red Indigenous marking.
Brazilian Indigenous activist Tapi Yawalapiti talks life in Xingu Indigenous Park at NU
A runner holds up a loaf of bread.
Q&A: Communication junior Mary Kate Tracy talks fundraising using ‘sexy’ dough
Photographer and journalist Yong Nam Lee spoke about the mistreatment of Korean comfort women in U.S. camptowns at the conference.
NU hosts Korean adoption conference unveiling global impact, enduring legacies
A name tag reading “Zijin Zeng” lies to the left of a laptop.
Northwestern hosts 21st Model UN conference for high school students
Sophomore infielder Kansas Robinson high-fives coach Kate Drohan as she rounds the bases. Robinson logged three RBIs in the ’Cats’ series against Maryland.
Softball: Northwestern sweeps Maryland, extends unbeaten home streak
More in Photo
Two people in purple embrace on a stage while others around them cheer.
Captured: Northwestern community cheers in pep rally prior to Florida Atlantic’s defeat
A basketball player in purple celebrates with another player in a white sweater.
Captured: Wildcats remain in March Madness after 77-65 win against Florida Atlantic in NCAA Round of 64
Caileigh Walsh grabs a basketball out of the air.
Northwestern Women’s Basketball falls to Michigan in Saturday action
Captured: Women’s Basketball: NU falls 84-64 against Indiana
Captured: Women’s Basketball: NU falls 84-64 against Indiana
A person holds up a sign that features Russian President Vladimir Putin with devil horns and reads “Anti Russia Social Club.” They are surrounded by other protesters.
Photo Gallery: Chicagoans rally after 2 years of full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Northwestern’s Boo Buie wearing white shoots a three pointer while being defended by a basketball player wearing black and yellow.
Captured: Basketball: The Wildcats beat Michigan 76-62 as Boo Buie becomes Northwestern’s leading scorer
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in