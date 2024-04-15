Captured: Lacrosse: Northwestern beats Ohio State 19-10 in final regular season home match

Northwestern defeated Ohio State 19-10 in its final regular season home game at Martin Stadium Saturday. Graduate student attacker Dylan Amonte scored a career-high six goals, and sophomore attacker Madison Taylor tallied five goals.

The Wildcats (12-2, 4-1 Big Ten) will travel to Ann Arbor next Sunday to take on Michigan (14-1, 4-1 Big Ten) for their final game before the Big Ten Tournament.

