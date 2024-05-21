Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
UNITY brings cyclical couture to Chicago with charity fashion show
May 21, 2024
Captured: Dillo Day on the FMO Stage
May 21, 2024
Liner Notes: Billie Eilish is a tortured popstar in ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’
May 21, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2847 Views
Dillo Day preview: What to know about ‘Camp Dillo’ lineup featuring Swae Lee
Jillian Moore, Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor • May 16, 2024
2
2356 Views
NU officials address community concerns about Dillo Day, Ryan Field
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor • May 16, 2024
3
2294 Views
In Focus: As Northwestern considers another decade in Qatar, some NU-Q students say campus falls short of promises
Saul Pink and Samantha Powers May 20, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Captured: Dillo Day on the FMO Stage

+Adanna+Duru+performs+onstage.+Known+for+songs+like+%E2%80%9CPOP%21%E2%80%9D+and+%E2%80%9CSay+Ah%2C%E2%80%9D+she+was+among+the+Dillo+Day+performers+performing+at+the+For+Members+Only+Second+Stage+Saturday.+
Micah Sandy/The Daily Northwestern
Adanna Duru performs onstage. Known for songs like “POP!” and “Say Ah,” she was among the Dillo Day performers performing at the For Members Only Second Stage Saturday.
Micah Sandy, Digital Managing Editor
May 21, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

The 52nd annual Dillo Day took place on the Lakefill Saturday. Students became Camp Dillo s’mores-getters under the camp theme, exploring fashionable outfits and spending time with friends. Throughout the day, various performances took place at one of two stages: the Main Stage or the For Members Only Second Stage, better known as the FMO Stage. The FMO Stage features an all-Black list of artists and represents a collaboration with For Members Only, NU’s Black Student Alliance.

Student performances were the first to take place at Camp Dillo. Of five student acts, three were at the FMO Stage:

Communication junior and rapper Ciel McDaniels,


Rapper TiggyBouf,

and KenDu!, a duo represented by University of Chicago student Cameron Drake (left) and SESP senior Jude Abijah (right).

Atlanta rapper Nada! was the next performer to take the FMO Stage. Described by Mayfest Productions as a rapper with sounds similar to Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty and Chance the Rapper, he gave an energetic performance ahead of the June 7 release of his new song, “Glory Me!”

R&B and pop singer Adanna Duru, a former contestant on The Voice and American Idol, followed Nada! at the FMO Stage. Duru released her latest EP this February.

Rapper Maiya the Don stepped onstage next.

The former makeup artist and music producer connected with fans over being a native New Yorker. Despite being over 800 miles away from Brooklyn, where she was born and raised, she found herself a second home just outside Chicago, the city with the most Spotify listeners of the Don.

FMO Stage headliner YungManny was the last to grace the stage before Swae Lee performed as the Main Stage headliner to conclude this year’s Dillo Day festivities. Since releasing breakout hit “Moana” on SoundCloud in 2018, the RIAA-certified platinum selling artist has released four albums on Spotify.


Near the FMO stage were a variety of stands, food trucks, and ample space to mingle and watch performances.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @TheMicahSandy

Related Stories:

Photo Gallery: Students orbit around Lakefill for Dillo 51

By the Numbers: All about Dillo Day through the years

Dillo Day preview: What to know about ‘Camp Dillo’ lineup featuring Swae Lee

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Photo
Captured: Lacrosse: Northwestern cruises past Denver in NCAA tournament second round matchup
Captured: Lacrosse: Northwestern cruises past Denver in NCAA tournament second round matchup
A collage of two pictures. In the top photo, the Northwestern lacrosse team hoists a trophy. In the bottom picture, members of the Northwestern softball team spray sparkling water.
Captured: Northwestern softball, lacrosse take Big Ten titles in triumphant weekend
Jackson Freeman argues with an umpire in the middle of a baseball field.
Captured: Baseball: Northwestern gets clobbered by Purdue’s offense in a series sweep
Northwestern graduate student Christina Hand celebrates with a fist pump.
Captured: Women’s Tennis: Northwestern takes care of business against Indiana
Lorenzo Rios’ helmet flies off in front of him as he slides into second.
Captured: Baseball: Northwestern dominates against Maryland in a series win
Northwestern baseball team celebrates with a Gatorade shower after victory.
Captured: Northwestern baseball secures first Big Ten win of season against Maryland in Friday’s contest
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in