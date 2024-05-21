Captured: Dillo Day on the FMO Stage

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

The 52nd annual Dillo Day took place on the Lakefill Saturday. Students became Camp Dillo s’mores-getters under the camp theme, exploring fashionable outfits and spending time with friends. Throughout the day, various performances took place at one of two stages: the Main Stage or the For Members Only Second Stage, better known as the FMO Stage. The FMO Stage features an all-Black list of artists and represents a collaboration with For Members Only, NU’s Black Student Alliance.

Student performances were the first to take place at Camp Dillo. Of five student acts, three were at the FMO Stage:

Communication junior and rapper Ciel McDaniels,



Rapper TiggyBouf,

and KenDu!, a duo represented by University of Chicago student Cameron Drake (left) and SESP senior Jude Abijah (right).

Atlanta rapper Nada! was the next performer to take the FMO Stage. Described by Mayfest Productions as a rapper with sounds similar to Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty and Chance the Rapper, he gave an energetic performance ahead of the June 7 release of his new song, “Glory Me!”

R&B and pop singer Adanna Duru, a former contestant on The Voice and American Idol, followed Nada! at the FMO Stage. Duru released her latest EP this February.

Rapper Maiya the Don stepped onstage next.

The former makeup artist and music producer connected with fans over being a native New Yorker. Despite being over 800 miles away from Brooklyn, where she was born and raised, she found herself a second home just outside Chicago, the city with the most Spotify listeners of the Don.

FMO Stage headliner YungManny was the last to grace the stage before Swae Lee performed as the Main Stage headliner to conclude this year’s Dillo Day festivities. Since releasing breakout hit “Moana” on SoundCloud in 2018, the RIAA-certified platinum selling artist has released four albums on Spotify.





Near the FMO stage were a variety of stands, food trucks, and ample space to mingle and watch performances.

