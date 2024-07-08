Parade-goers gathered on Central Street Thursday for Evanstons 101st annual Fourth of July Celebration
Carter Nishi

Captured: Crowds Flood Central Street for Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade

Carter Nishi, Reporter
July 8, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Evanston held its 101st annual Fourth of July Celebration on Central Street Thursday.  The 79 entrants included floats, dancers, marching bands and more. Spectators, many of whom set up chairs days in advance, cheered them on as they marched past.

Carter Nishi is a student in the Medill-Northwestern Journalism Institute this summer. 

