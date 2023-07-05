Captured: Evanston bursts with color for 100th Fourth of July Celebration

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Evanston hosted its 100th annual Fourth of July parade Tuesday. This year’s floats featured Evanston officials, musical groups, sports teams and organizations, all of which performed for spectators along Central Street.

Desiree Luo is a student in the Medill-Northwestern Journalism Institute this summer.

