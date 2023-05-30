Songwriters Association at NU hosted Kresgepalooza 2023: House Party, Friday evening. (The Daily Northwestern/Beatrice Villaflor)
Songwriters Association at NU hosted Kresgepalooza 2023: House Party, Friday evening.

The Daily Northwestern/Beatrice Villaflor

Captured: Kresgepalooza 2023: Songwriters host harmonious house party in Kresge

Beatrice Villaflor, Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor

May 30, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Songwriters Association at Northwestern transformed the hallways and classrooms of Kresge Hall into five distinct rooms for “Kresgepalooza 2023: House Party.” The house full of music welcomed 29 student acts with a range of genres, from rock to classical.

A singer sitting on a stool sways and smiles in front of a microphone. A guitar rests on the singer’s lap.A performer holds a guitar and smiles at another.A guitarist in a checkered vest squats while fiddling with a black amp.A performer wearing clear glasses and a black and red floral shirt strums on an acoustic guitar.Two performers sit next to each other on a red futon. The one on the left is looking down while playing the guitar, while the other sings into a microphone.A performer in a pink dress strums a black guitar.A performer with long hair holds a black and white guitar and looks off to the left.Inflatable guitars and microphones in various colors lie on a white table.A multicolored sign on a yellow wall that says “Kresgepalooza 2023.”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @beatricedvilla

Related Stories:

Kresgepalooza 2023: Songwriters host harmonious house party in Kresge

Captured: Student musical artists perform at Kresgepalooza

Songwriters Association to host music festival Kresgepalooza for student artists

 

The Daily Northwestern • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in