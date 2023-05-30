Captured: Kresgepalooza 2023: Songwriters host harmonious house party in Kresge

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Songwriters Association at Northwestern transformed the hallways and classrooms of Kresge Hall into five distinct rooms for “Kresgepalooza 2023: House Party.” The house full of music welcomed 29 student acts with a range of genres, from rock to classical.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @beatricedvilla

Related Stories:

— Kresgepalooza 2023: Songwriters host harmonious house party in Kresge

— Captured: Student musical artists perform at Kresgepalooza

— Songwriters Association to host music festival Kresgepalooza for student artists