Lorenzo Rios’ helmet flies off in front of him as he slides into second.
Northwestern’s Lorenzo Rios’ helmet flies off as he slides into second base after hitting a double. Northwestern defeated Maryland 11-1 Saturday.
Amelia Stone/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Baseball: Northwestern dominates against Maryland in a series win

Amelia Stone, Reporter
April 15, 2024

Northwestern’s 10-game losing streak is in the rear-view mirror after the weekend’s Maryland series. The Wildcats (12-20, 2-7 Big Ten) bounced back this weekend, squashing the Terrapins (23-14, 5-7). After extra innings and a walk-off hit in Friday’s game, a crushing 11-1 win on Saturday and a close 9-8 loss Sunday, NU is back on its feet.

 

Now, the ’Cats are on the road to Champaign as they take on the Fighting Illini next weekend.

 

Northwestern’s Jackson Freeman looks up at the ball after making contact.

Northwestern baseball player mid-swing, about to make contact.

Freeman holds his bat behind him as he walks towards the Northwestern dugout.

Maryland first baseman Eddie Hacopian reaches for a throw.

Northwestern’s Preston Knott celebrates a run as he comes back into the dugout.

Graduate student pitcher Justin Doyle on the mound.

Northwestern bench watches the game in the final innings.

Sophomore infielder Owen McElfatrick is mid-swing.

Northwestern players fist-bump little leaguers on their way into the dugout.

Close-up of Tony Livermore’s helmet while he’s on deck.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Baseball: Northwestern falls flat against high-flying UIC in 18-5 defeat

Big Ten Baseball Recap: Northwestern’s losing skid extends to nine games

Captured: Baseball: Northwestern drops fifth straight contest with loss to Nebraska

More to Discover
More in Captured
Northwestern baseball team celebrates with a Gatorade shower after victory.
Captured: Northwestern baseball secures first Big Ten win of season against Maryland in Friday’s contest
A Northwestern lacrosse player wearing white defends the ball from a player wearing red.
Captured: Lacrosse: Northwestern beats Ohio State 19-10 in final regular season home match
A group of tennis players wearing white/gray long-sleeved shirts gather together in a circle, their hands on each other’s shoulders.
Captured: Women’s Tennis: Wildcats fall to No. 30 Wisconsin
Northwestern sophomore infielder Kansas Robinson celebrates while circling the bases on a softball field.
Captured: Softball: Northwestern sweeps Michigan in weekend series
A child in purple waves pom poms to a younger child.
Captured: Cheers, chants and cornbread in preparation of Round of 32 matchup
Captured: Wildcats play final game as a team before Round of 32 defeat against UConn
Captured: Wildcats play final game as a team before Round of 32 defeat against UConn
More in Latest Stories
Podculture: Tonik Tap performs “Timeless” spring show
Podculture: Tonik Tap performs “Timeless” spring show
Chief Tapi Yawalapiti paints Medill sophomore Jacob Morlock’s face with a red Indigenous marking.
Brazilian Indigenous activist Tapi Yawalapiti talks life in Xingu Indigenous Park at NU
A runner holds up a loaf of bread.
Q&A: Communication junior Mary Kate Tracy talks fundraising using ‘sexy’ dough
Photographer and journalist Yong Nam Lee spoke about the mistreatment of Korean comfort women in U.S. camptowns at the conference.
NU hosts Korean adoption conference unveiling global impact, enduring legacies
A name tag reading “Zijin Zeng” lies to the left of a laptop.
Northwestern hosts 21st Model UN conference for high school students
Sophomore infielder Kansas Robinson high-fives coach Kate Drohan as she rounds the bases. Robinson logged three RBIs in the ’Cats’ series against Maryland.
Softball: Northwestern sweeps Maryland, extends unbeaten home streak
More in Photo
Senior defender Kendall Halpern (left) hugs sophomore attacker Madison Taylor during Northwestern’s Senior Night celebration.
Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats Rutgers 22-11 on Senior Night
Northwestern baseball players Preston Knott and Owen McElfatrick celebrate on the field after they score.
Captured: Baseball: Northwestern drops fifth straight contest with loss to Nebraska
Two people in purple embrace on a stage while others around them cheer.
Captured: Northwestern community cheers in pep rally prior to Florida Atlantic’s defeat
A basketball player in purple celebrates with another player in a white sweater.
Captured: Wildcats remain in March Madness after 77-65 win against Florida Atlantic in NCAA Round of 64
Caileigh Walsh grabs a basketball out of the air.
Northwestern Women’s Basketball falls to Michigan in Saturday action
Captured: Women’s Basketball: NU falls 84-64 against Indiana
Captured: Women’s Basketball: NU falls 84-64 against Indiana
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in