Captured: Baseball: Northwestern dominates against Maryland in a series win

Northwestern’s 10-game losing streak is in the rear-view mirror after the weekend’s Maryland series. The Wildcats (12-20, 2-7 Big Ten) bounced back this weekend, squashing the Terrapins (23-14, 5-7). After extra innings and a walk-off hit in Friday’s game, a crushing 11-1 win on Saturday and a close 9-8 loss Sunday, NU is back on its feet.

Now, the ’Cats are on the road to Champaign as they take on the Fighting Illini next weekend.

