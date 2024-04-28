Jackson Freeman argues with an umpire in the middle of a baseball field.
Freshman outfielder Jackson Freeman argues with an umpire after a foul ball call under review. Northwestern lost to Purdue 10-7 on Saturday.
Amelia Stone/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Baseball: Northwestern gets clobbered by Purdue’s offense in a series sweep

Amelia Stone, Reporter
April 28, 2024

This year’s ‘Cats Classic at Wrigley Field ended in a series sweep to Purdue. Northwestern couldn’t keep up with the Boilermakers’ (29-15, 11-4 Big Ten) offense, with 30 runs conceded in the three-game series. The Wildcats (13-26, 2-13 Big Ten) scored seven runs in their loss on Saturday, but it was too little too late. 

 

Now, NU has a chance to turn its luck around Tuesday in Chicago against UIC.

Sophomore pitcher Drew Dickson nods at the crowd before the start of the game.

The Wrigley Field grounds crew waters the field before the game.

Sophomore infielder Owen McElfatrick and a Purdue baseball player stand at second base.

Sophomore pitcher Drew Dickson looks up at a fly ball hit off of his pitch.

Purdue’s Mike Bolton Jr. and Northwestern senior infielder Tony Livermore high five at second base.

The Northwestern Athletic Band plays in the stands.

