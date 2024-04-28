Captured: Baseball: Northwestern gets clobbered by Purdue’s offense in a series sweep

This year’s ‘Cats Classic at Wrigley Field ended in a series sweep to Purdue. Northwestern couldn’t keep up with the Boilermakers’ (29-15, 11-4 Big Ten) offense, with 30 runs conceded in the three-game series. The Wildcats (13-26, 2-13 Big Ten) scored seven runs in their loss on Saturday, but it was too little too late.

Now, NU has a chance to turn its luck around Tuesday in Chicago against UIC.

