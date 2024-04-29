Big Ten Baseball Recap: Northwestern falls victim to second straight conference sweep

As Big Ten clubhouses enter the season’s final stretch, frontrunners are running away from the rest of the pack. It’s just as clear who is at the bottom of the totem pole, with Northwestern sitting dead last in the conference standings.

The Wildcats’ record stands at 13-26 (2-13 Big Ten), putting them seven games behind the league’s second-to-last spot.

In its series against Purdue this weekend, NU’s woes persisted, falling in its second consecutive conference sweep.

In their three-game series against Purdue, the ’Cats managed just 13 runs, while the Boilermakers tallied 30 total runs. Purdue catcher Connor Caskenette recorded six hits, drove in nine runs and hit three home runs to lead his team to an emphatic three wins over the weekend.

Making headlines around the Big Ten, Iowa pitcher Brody Brecht delivered a dominant performance in a crucial game against Nebraska Sunday afternoon.

In seven innings, the right-hander gave up just two hits and one earned run against arguably the top team in the conference while striking out 11 batters. His efforts helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 4-1 victory over the Cornhuskers.

Looking ahead to this week’s Big Ten action, Brecht and his Hawkeye teammates will host the ’Cats for a three-game series. Coach Ben Greenspan’s squad will look to turn the tide of seven consecutive conference losses.

Email: [email protected]

X: @JacobKHare

Related Stories:

— Captured: Baseball: Northwestern gets clobbered by Purdue’s offense in a series sweep

— Baseball: Northwestern drops series sweep to Purdue

— Baseball: Northwestern’s lack of depth proves fatal in Purdue loss at Wrigley Field