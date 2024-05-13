Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
City offers one-week grace period for Wesley Avenue tenants to move out
May 13, 2024
The fates align for Refresh’s eighth annual spring show
May 12, 2024
Captured: Lacrosse: Northwestern cruises past Denver in NCAA tournament second round matchup
May 12, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2003 Views
Former NorthShore HealthSystem patients to receive $55 million from class action settlement
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor • May 6, 2024
2
1801 Views
House Committee on Education and the Workforce opens antisemitism investigation into NU
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 10, 2024
3
1221 Views
Football: Northwestern lands transfer quarterback Mike Wright
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor • May 9, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

City offers one-week grace period for Wesley Avenue tenants to move out

People+stand+under+an+outdoor+apartment+platform+in+front+of+a+door.
Jerry Wu/The Daily Northwestern
After the city boarded up 2018 Wesley Ave., it is offering a weeklong grace period for 2014 and 2024 Wesley Ave. tenants to move out ahead of a previously set May 13 deadline.
William Tong, City Editor
May 13, 2024

Evanston will allow a weeklong grace period for the remaining tenants at 2014 and 2024 Wesley Ave. to move out of their apartments, Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) told The Daily Sunday. 

In February, city officials informed tenants at the two properties and 2018 Wesley Ave. that structural deterioration in the buildings’ stairs and platforms had made the apartments unsafe to live in. The city set a May 13 deadline for tenants to leave the buildings, city officials announced at an April 9 Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center meeting.

As of Friday, at least seven tenant households still live at 2014 and 2024 Wesley Ave., according to a city statement. Since January, five households have moved out of the buildings, not including the tenants ordered to evacuate on May 9.

The remaining tenants are planning to stay for the grace period, according to 2014 Wesley Ave. tenant William Carter. 

“We’re in panic mode trying to pack up everything we can so we can move that day if they tell us we have to get out,” Carter said. 

Ahead of the May 13 deadline, the city ordered the remaining three tenant households at 2018 Wesley Ave. to move out and boarded up the building Thursday night. It did so citing Evanston’s dangerous buildings code — a steel support holding up a stair platform on the building detached, according to a Thursday notice signed by City Manager Luke Stowe.

In a Friday statement, the city said it reached out to each household at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday and that all tenants agreed to leave by 7:30 p.m. The families were placed in temporary housing, according to Community Alliance for Better Government President Sebastian Nalls. 

Thursday’s nighttime board-up operation caused alarm among several of the remaining Wesley tenants, they said. Neighboring 5th Ward residents and community activists also arrived, some shouting at the board-up crew and police to leave the apartment area. 

Carter said the tenants were “bullied” out of their homes. 

“If you tell them they have to leave because the building is unsafe — ‘you have to get out now’ — what choice do they have?” Carter said.  

He also questioned why the city didn’t take more action early on when the building’s structural issues were first discovered in 2022. 

Nalls arrived on the scene Thursday night because some neighboring tenants contacted him after noticing police and city contractor presence around the apartments, he said. The residents were concerned about their home being boarded up with little notice, Nalls added — in part because of what he called poor communication from the city to tenants. 

wesley-4
Gallery5 Photos
Jerry Wu/The Daily Northwestern
A member of the contracting crew at the scene boards up a building entrance.

“They have been through a traumatic experience,” Nalls said. “The lack of communication or the inability to communicate effectively and intentionally with people has caused an exacerbation of the trauma.”

Carter agreed. He said the city did not communicate the move out grace period to him individually and has not proactively discussed the building’s future plans with its tenants. 

Burns, whose ward contains the apartments, maintained the city has been in contact with tenants. The city’s current priority is to provide immediate, quality substitute housing for the residents, he added. 

“Did they get the support that they needed? Did we get them to safety? Are we continuing to support them as they’re in extended stay with transportation assistance and food stipends?”, he said. “The answer is yes.”

Since March, city officials have said Evanston will provide displaced residents with housing search assistance, temporary stay and rent subsidies for long-term substitute housing. Burns said tenants who have moved into new apartments are all staying in either the 5th or 8th Wards.

But many of Carter’s neighbors said they’ve had trouble finding suitable replacement apartments in Evanston, Carter said. He said he has also faced issues in search of housing — seeking accomodations close to Evanston to take care of his aunt — because of housing vouchers and other limitations. 

Even with a weeklong grace period, the uncertainty persists, he said.

“Most of our stuff is packed up in boxes,” Carter said. “We’re basically living out of a suitcase.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @william2tong

Related Stories: 

City orders tenants to vacate from 2018 Wesley Ave., boards up building entrances

City sets May 13 move-out deadline for Wesley Avenue apartment tenants

Wesley Avenue tenants negotiate for more alternative housing support after city recommends moving out
More to Discover
More in City
A person looks into binoculars.
On World Migratory Bird Day, Evanston advocates take NU ‘bird walk’
Two people board up a doorway.
City orders tenants to vacate from 2018 Wesley Ave., boards up building entrances
Man playing the banjo sits looking at water and text that says “Evanston Folk Festival”
Evanston SPACE to host first annual Evanston Folk Festival in September
Three rows of people standing on steps. The front row has posters saying “Thrilled to be celebrating 100 years!” The second row has posters with balloons on them.
Junior League of Evanston-North Shore celebrates centennial year, aims to continue serving community
A headshot with books in the background.
Q&A: Evanston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director talks local business community
A person speaks into a microphone.
Biss recaps testy year, looks ahead to Evanston’s future in State of the City address
More in Latest Stories
Zack Fox and Mekki Leeper answer students’ questions at A&O Spring speaker event.
Comedic creatives Zack Fox, Mekki Leeper bring laughs to A&O event
Senior pitcher Nolan Morr winds up a pitch. Morr earned the win on Sunday, striking out three and allowing zero hits in 2.1 innings pitched.
Baseball: Northwestern takes final game in 2-1 series loss at Ohio State
Junior Lauryn Nguyen putts the ball. Nguyen was named to the All-Big Ten First Team for the second year in a row.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern places fourth at NCAA East Lansing Regional, earns championship berth
Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane celebrates after scoring her 359th career goal, clinching the NCAA Division I record for most career goals scored.
Lacrosse: Scane breaks all-time scoring record, No. 1 Northwestern downs Denver 17-4 in NCAA tournament win
Northwestern celebrates after clinching its third consecutive regular season Big Ten title earlier this month.
Softball: Northwestern punches sixth consecutive NCAA tournament ticket
Attendees painted Palestinian symbols and flags on tote bags during the art build.
Palestine Week opens with art building, keffiyeh history lesson
More in Local
A wall that says Evanston Public Library
Profs. Elizabeth Saunders and Tanisha Fazal talk causes and costs of American wars at Evanston Public Library
The City-School Liaison Committee members sit in a square of tables.
City-School Liaison Committee discusses Guaranteed Income Program, Wraparound Evanston
Evanston Police Department squad cars.
EPD responds to shooting at Foster Street, Ashland Avenue
Two women looking at boards.
D65 gives design sneak peek for 5th Ward school at open house, encourages input from community members
Gabrielle Cummings smiles in front of a purple background.
Q&A: Gabrielle Cummings talks transition to Evanston Hospital President
Student filling in a heart drawn on a sidewalk with pink chalk in front of messages reading “SAVE BESSIE RHODES” and “I (heart) BESSIE RHODES.”
Bessie Rhodes parents demand dialogue with District 65 administrators about planned school closure
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in