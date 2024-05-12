Subscribe
Softball: Northwestern punches sixth consecutive NCAA tournament ticket

Northwestern+celebrates+after+clinching+its+third+consecutive+regular+season+Big+Ten+title+earlier+this+month.
Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Northwestern celebrates after clinching its third consecutive regular season Big Ten title earlier this month.
Audrey Pachuta, Assistant Sports Editor
May 12, 2024

Three days removed from a 4-3 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, Northwestern awaited its NCAA tournament fate during Sunday’s selection show.

After securing first-round hosting rights two years in a row, the Wildcats (33-11, 19-3 Big Ten) received an at-large bid and will head to Austin, Texas, for this year’s opening round alongside No. 1 Texas, Siena, and Saint Francis (Penn.).

This marks the program’s sixth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance — and its 17th in coach Kate Drohan’s 22-season tenure.

NU will look to build upon its postseason success of the last two seasons with seven new starters on this year’s squad. Following a College World Series trip in 2022, Drohan’s squad advanced to the Super Regionals before falling to Alabama 3-2 in the series’ third game last year.

NU will return to the field on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CDT against Saint Francis. All four teams in the regional will compete Friday and Saturday in a double elimination-style competition. The top-two teams will play Sunday, and the winner will return to Austin for Super Regionals.

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

