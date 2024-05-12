Softball: Northwestern punches sixth consecutive NCAA tournament ticket

Three days removed from a 4-3 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, Northwestern awaited its NCAA tournament fate during Sunday’s selection show.

After securing first-round hosting rights two years in a row, the Wildcats (33-11, 19-3 Big Ten) received an at-large bid and will head to Austin, Texas, for this year’s opening round alongside No. 1 Texas, Siena, and Saint Francis (Penn.).

This marks the program’s sixth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance — and its 17th in coach Kate Drohan’s 22-season tenure.

NU will look to build upon its postseason success of the last two seasons with seven new starters on this year’s squad. Following a College World Series trip in 2022, Drohan’s squad advanced to the Super Regionals before falling to Alabama 3-2 in the series’ third game last year.

NU will return to the field on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CDT against Saint Francis. All four teams in the regional will compete Friday and Saturday in a double elimination-style competition. The top-two teams will play Sunday, and the winner will return to Austin for Super Regionals.

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

