Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Profs. Elizabeth Saunders and Tanisha Fazal talk causes and costs of American wars at Evanston Public Library
May 9, 2024
ASG Senate allocates $5,000 to new student organizations, introduces resolution to establish Pride House
May 9, 2024
Baseball: Northwestern nabs two wins on back-to-back days thanks to offensive firepower
May 8, 2024
Trending Stories
1
5495 Views
BREAKING: University President Michael Schill to testify before Congress
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 6, 2024
2
4258 Views
Season three of ‘The Bear’ films in Evanston, Jeremy Allen White and Jamie Lee Curtis spotted on set
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • May 2, 2024
3
4183 Views
Former NorthShore HealthSystem patients to receive $55 million from class action settlement
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor • May 6, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Softball: No. 23 Northwestern collects eight Big Ten honors, Drohan named Coach of the Year

Coach+Kate+Drohan%E2%80%99s+squad+prepares+for+its+final+game+of+the+regular+season+against+Indiana.+No.+23+Northwestern+collected+eight+all-conference+honors+Wednesday.
Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Coach Kate Drohan’s squad prepares for its final game of the regular season against Indiana. No. 23 Northwestern collected eight all-conference honors Wednesday.
Audrey Pachuta, Assistant Sports Editor
May 8, 2024

After securing its third consecutive Big Ten regular season title Sunday, No. 23 Northwestern garnered eight all-conference honors. Coach Kate Drohan earned Big Ten Coach of the Year, and graduate student Ashley Miller received Big Ten Pitcher of the Year. 

Sophomore infielder Kansas Robinson and sophomore outfielder Kelsey Nader earned first-team selections, building on their all-freshman team honors from 2023. Both players rank among the top 10 in the conference for batting average, with Robinson holding fourth place at .409 and Nader following closely behind at .377.

Miller joins the sophomore sluggers on the first team as the only Wildcat to earn a unanimous selection. Miller boasts a conference-best 1.34 ERA and has given up 29 earned runs in 151.1 innings pitched this season.

Drohan collected her sixth Big Ten Coach of the Year honor — her fourth in five seasons — after seeing no drop-off from last year’s 42-win season with seven new faces in the starting lineup.

NU has collected eight Coach of the Year honors in program history, with former coach Sharon Drysdale earning the award in 1987 and 1995. With Drohan at the helm, the ’Cats secured their third consecutive Big Ten Championship, boasting a 19-3 conference record and claiming the No. 1 seed in this year’s Big Ten Tournament.

Freshman catcher Emma Raye earned spots on both the conference’s all-freshman team and the Big Ten All-Defensive team. Starting behind the dish in all but one game this season, Raye holds a .992 fielding percentage and has yet to allow a stolen base this season.

Earning a spot on the sportsmanship team, senior pitcher Lauren Boyd has proved essential on the team despite being sidelined for substantial portions of her career due to injury.

Following Sunday’s regular season finale against Indiana, NU will head to Iowa City for a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup against the victor of Purdue and Indiana Thursday.

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta
More to Discover
More in Sports
Junior outfielder Ayana Lindsey loads up for a pitch in NU’s April victory over Michigan. Lindsey leads the team in two-out hits this season.
Softball: No. 23 Northwestern readies for Big Ten Tournament
Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane fires a free-position shot during her team’s early March matchup with Denver.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern awaits western second round challenger
A team huddle. Three other former players have filed suit against the University, bringing the total to 25.
Three new plaintiffs file lawsuits against Northwestern in football hazing scandal
Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane and coach Kelly Amonte Hiller talk mid-game against Penn State. Scane and Amonte Hiller both took home individual honors Monday.
Lacrosse: Scane, Amonte Hiller garner Big Ten individual honors
Graduate student Britnay Lau and senior Maria Shusharina celebrate after winning a point. They won their match on Friday 6-4.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern falls in nail-biter NCAA tournament first round matchup
Junior catcher Bennett Markinson celebrates hitting a triple. Markinson had three hits in Northwesterns three losses to Iowa this weekend
Baseball: Iowa hands Northwestern third consecutive series sweep
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in