Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Football: Northwestern’s Covey, Johnson prepare for potential amplified receiving roles against Iowa

Daily file photos by Lucas Kim and Anna Watson
Redshirt junior wide receiver Calvin Johnson II and redshirt freshman wide receiver Frank Covey IV are set to step into elevated roles for Northwestern against Iowa Saturday.
Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
October 22, 2024

After Northwestern’s Tuesday morning practice officially wrapped up in Ryan Fieldhouse, redshirt junior wide receiver Calvin Johnson II and redshirt freshman wide receiver Frank Covey IV remained on the turf, refining their routes ahead of Saturday’s pivotal clash with Iowa.

Just three days earlier, graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning missed the final three quarters of the Wildcats’ 23-3 loss to Wisconsin due to an upper-body injury. Once Henning went down, wide receivers coach Armon Binns immediately pulled aside Covey and Johnson.

“It’s something we preach all day, every day,” Johnson said. “Coach Binns didn’t bat an eye. He came up to both of us and was like ‘The game plan is not changing. I got complete confidence in both of y’all. Let’s go work.’”

Coach David Braun didn’t explicitly label Henning’s injury status during his Monday press conference, but he said NU received positive news about its receiving touchdown leader’s “long-term health.” 

Now, Braun said Covey and Johnson — who have hauled in a combined 10 receptions for 71 yards this season — must translate the flashes they’ve shown on the practice field to game action.

“They have no choice but to be ready,” Braun said. “Frank Covey is a guy since the day I stepped on campus — we came in at the same time — has impressed me from day one … CJ Johnson, anyone that was around spring ball and fall camp (knows) he’s one of our most consistent, dynamic performers. If A.J. is not ready to go … those guys are up to the challenge.”

Covey and Johnson both played a bevy of roles in high school prior to joining the ’Cats. During his time at Mississippi’s French Camp Academy, Johnson took snaps at quarterback, wide receiver, free safety and cornerback in addition to returning kicks and punts.

Johnson said playing multiple positions provided invaluable knowledge of the game through various mindsets.

“Playing so many different positions, you get to see the game in different ways, and playing some quarterback helps you get on the same page with the guy throwing the ball,” Johnson said. “You’re not just running routes, you’re reading defenses. My experience playing on the other side of the ball helped because I’m always thinking, ‘If I was a DB, how would I react?’”

Less than 20 miles away from NU’s Evanston campus, Covey rose to statewide prominence as a quarterback at Prospect High School.

The Arlington Heights native, who accumulated 15 passing touchdowns and 12 rushing scores during his junior season, credited Binns with helping him develop his fundamentals as a wide receiver. Covey made the transition to a full-time wideout as a high school senior.

“I came in playing only two years of receiver before, so I didn’t know much about technical stuff with route running, which was something I really wanted to improve on,” Covey said. “He’s just always helping me get better. He’ll coach you hard because he loves you. He’ll be the first one down the field when someone makes a big play because he’s just as happy as you are.”

Both players said they’ve learned countless lessons from veterans with whom they’ve shared a wide receiver room. Johnson pointed to Stephon Robinson Jr. and current Miami Dolphins receiver Malik Washington as players he looked to emulate earlier in his collegiate career.

Covey said he leaned on Cam Johnson — a graduate student wide receiver in 2023 — for advice during his true freshman campaign last season. He added that they both possess similar statures and play styles as bigger wide receivers on the boundary, and Covey consistently consulted his veteran counterpart during meetings and practices.

The redshirt freshman saw immediate playing time after enrolling early in Winter Quarter 2023, but he sustained an injury in the season-opener at Rutgers that ultimately led to him preserving his eligibility after participating in just two games.

“I early enrolled, worked super hard just to get that opportunity, and in the first game ended up going down,” Covey said. “It was a blessing in disguise just to realize that it can be taken away at any time. So just work your ass off and play every play like it’s your last.”

Binns said he challenged Henning and graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz to step up as vocal leaders ahead of the season, and they’ve elevated the entire position group’s play. 

Even if Henning can’t be cleared for Saturday’s game, Binns said he trusts the depth in the wide receiver room to shine in his stead against a perennially stout defensive unit.

“This goes back to the spring and challenging the entire room,” Binns said. “One thing I wanted to improve as a coach this year is doing a better job of utilizing all the talent we have in that room. We have so many kids that can impact the game. When a guy isn’t in there, we don’t blink on offense. It’s awesome to finally see them get opportunities.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Football: Northwestern prepares to enter ‘hostile’ Kinnick Stadium to take on Iowa

Football: Questionable coaching decisions plague Northwestern in 23-3 loss to Wisconsin

Football: Northwestern suffers third Big Ten loss to Wisconsin in Martin Stadium finale

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Najee Story gets set ahead of a down against Indiana on Oct. 5.
Football: Northwestern braces for Iowa’s dynamic rushing game
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch throws against Indiana on Oct. 5.
Football: Northwestern prepares to enter ‘hostile’ Kinnick Stadium to take on Iowa
Redshirt junior cornerback Theran Johnson attempts to make a tackle against Wisconsin Saturday.
Football: Questionable coaching decisions plague Northwestern in 23-3 loss to Wisconsin
Redshirt sophomore quarterback and the Northwestern offense gets set for a drive against Wisconsin Saturday.
Football: Northwestern suffers third Big Ten loss to Wisconsin in Martin Stadium finale
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch scrambles against Wisconsin Saturday.
Football: Northwestern offense fails to find traction in 23-3 loss to Wisconsin
Redshirt freshman safety Damon Walters posted a team-high 11 total tackles during Northwestern's 23-3 loss to Wisconsin Saturday.
Football: Walters, Metz embody ‘next man up’ mentality in Northwestern’s 23-3 loss to Wisconsin
More in Latest Stories
The mural on the side of Great Harvest Bread Co.
Central Street: An artistic neighborhood’s canvas
Each school’s convocation will happen on the Evanston campus.
2025 Commencement to return to the United Center
A collection of headlines from The Daily Northwestern's coverage of the 2004 men's soccer squad.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern’s 2004 squad reflects on 20-year anniversary of Indiana upset
This year, two students suit up as Northwestern's furry mascot.
Inside the suit: Willie the Wildcat reveals his trade
Residential buildings will not be affected by the outage.
Norris, University Library closed at 4 p.m. due to power outage
The temporary space for MENA and Muslim students is on the third floor of Norris University Center.
Temporary MENA, Muslim space helps foster community, but students remain hopeful for a more permanent house
More in Sports
A Northwestern soccer player runs down the field with the ball in front of his feet.
Captured: Northwestern Men’s Soccer triumphs over Michigan 1-0
Northwestern players celebrate with their teammates following a goal. NU snagged a pair of wins this weekend, toppling Stanford 7-0 and dismantling UC Davis 11-1.
Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern sets new program record after dominating Stanford, UC Davis
Junior goalkeeper Reiley Fitzpatrick in a game earlier this season. Fitzpatrick made a career-high eight saves Sunday.
Women's Soccer: Northwestern drops penultimate game 1-0 to No. 21 Michigan State
Sophomore defender Bryant Mayer fights for the ball against Michigan Friday. Mayer had an assist in NU's 1-0 win.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern knocks off No. 18 Michigan 1-0 in first ranked win of Payne era
Senior Ava Earl in a race earlier this season. Earl took home individual honors at Friday’s Bradley Pink Classic.
Cross Country: Northwestern earns pair of first-place finishes at Bradley Pink Classic
Northwestern swimmers dive into the pool.
Northwestern swimming and diving programs sweep Cincinnati, Ly breaks program record