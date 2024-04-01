Captured: Baseball: Northwestern drops fifth straight contest with loss to Nebraska

Pitching struggles have become an apparent thorn in Northwestern’s side as the season has started. Saturday’s contest against Nebraska was no different as the Wildcats (10-15, 0-3 Big Ten) allowed the Cornhuskers (20-5, 3-0 Big Ten) to plate seven runs in the second inning en route to a 9-5 defeat.

For NU, freshman outfielder Jackson Freeman hit two doubles, adding two runs batted in. The game was the second of three in the weekend series; Nebraska swept the ’Cats this weekend.

Email: [email protected]

X: @HenryFrieman

