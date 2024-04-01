Northwestern baseball players Preston Knott and Owen McElfatrick celebrate on the field after they score.
Junior utility player Preston Knott and sophomore infielder Owen McElfatrick celebrate after scoring on a double by freshman outfielder Jackson Freeman.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Baseball: Northwestern drops fifth straight contest with loss to Nebraska

Henry Frieman, Assistant Sports Editor
April 1, 2024

Pitching struggles have become an apparent thorn in Northwestern’s side as the season has started. Saturday’s contest against Nebraska was no different as the Wildcats (10-15, 0-3 Big Ten) allowed the Cornhuskers (20-5, 3-0 Big Ten) to plate seven runs in the second inning en route to a 9-5 defeat. 

For NU, freshman outfielder Jackson Freeman hit two doubles, adding two runs batted in. The game was the second of three in the weekend series; Nebraska swept the ’Cats this weekend.

 

Northwestern shortstop Tony Livermore tags out a Nebraska base-stealer.

Junior utility player Preston Knott readies for an at-bat.

Northwestern outfielder Griffin Arnone swings his bat toward a pitch.

Northwestern starting pitcher Kyle Potthoff pitches from the mound.

A Northwestern baseball player steps on home plate next to a player in a red uniform.

A Nebraska pitcher warms up in front of the Northwestern bench.

Northwestern starting pitcher Kyle Potthoff throws a pitch.

Northwestern third baseman Vince Bianchina throws a baseball to first base.

Northwestern starting pitcher Kyle Potthoff pitches from the mound.

More in Latest Stories
Image that says “Northwestern Daily News Quiz” with a background of overlapping newspapers.
News Quiz: March Madness, WAVE’s ‘Birthday Candles,’ NU acceptance rate, Studio 22 alum speaker
A Muslim student wearing a kufi, a traditional Islamic cap, stands in front of hundreds of attendees.
McSA fosters community, celebrate cultures with Ramadan iftars
An illustration that reads: “For the first time in its 143-year history, The Daily has established a Crossword & Games desk. We have some exciting puzzles on deck for our readers.” The text appears on the purple background with The Daily’s logo in the top right corner.
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to Games!
Senior Saiprakash Goli prepares to hit the ball. Goli won in straight sets in his match against Chicago State Sunday.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern defeats Chicago State, falls to Big Ten foes Michigan and Michigan State
Beyoncé’s new album “COWBOY CARTER” has sparked debate from country music fans and the BeyHive alike.
Beyoncé’s ‘COWBOY CARTER’ sparks commentary from country fans, BeyHive alike — but is there overlap between the two?
A woman plays the temir komuz, the Kyrgyz jaw harp.
Kyrgyz Community Center hosts Nowruz celebrations at Main Library Plaza as part of decolonization initiative
