Captured: Women’s Tennis: Northwestern takes care of business against Indiana

On Sunday’s Senior Day, Northwestern easily handled Indiana, winning 4-0. The Wildcats (17-5, 8-1 Big Ten) secured the doubles point over the Hoosiers (6-18, 0-10 Big Ten) with victories from the pairing of senior Justine Leong and graduate student Christina Hand, as well as from the senior Maria Shusharina and graduate student Britany Lau duo. NU then saw victories in singles from Shusharina, Leong and Hand to secure the automatic victory, sending Indiana back down I-65 with a loss.

