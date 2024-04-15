Northwestern graduate student Christina Hand celebrates with a fist pump.
Graduate student Christina Hand celebrates after winning her singles match Sunday.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Women’s Tennis: Northwestern takes care of business against Indiana

Henry Frieman, Assistant Sports Editor
April 15, 2024

On Sunday’s Senior Day, Northwestern easily handled Indiana, winning 4-0. The Wildcats (17-5, 8-1 Big Ten) secured the doubles point over the Hoosiers (6-18, 0-10 Big Ten) with victories from the pairing of senior Justine Leong and graduate student Christina Hand, as well as from the senior Maria Shusharina and graduate student Britany Lau duo. NU then saw victories in singles from Shusharina, Leong and Hand to secure the automatic victory, sending Indiana back down I-65 with a loss.

 

Fans in the spectators’ box hold up a giant Fathead of Christina Hand.

