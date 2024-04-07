Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
43° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Captured: Women’s Tennis: Wildcats fall to No. 30 Wisconsin
April 7, 2024
Captured: Softball: Northwestern sweeps Michigan in weekend series
April 7, 2024
The spotlight is on tabloids and gossip in Fusion’s spring show 'Front Cover'
April 7, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3075 Views
Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 5, 2024
2
1045 Views
Anti-LGBTQ+ group sparks tensions with NU students at The Arch
Beatrice Villaflor and David Samson April 5, 2024
3
1006 Views
Grant Street neighbors ‘disappointed’ with small homes’ approval
Shun Graves, Assistant Photo Editor • April 4, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Women’s Tennis: Northwestern wins at Minnesota, falls at home versus Wisconsin in dramatic weekend

Graduate+student+Christina+Hand+gets+ready+to+serve+against+Wisconsin.+Hand+went+4-0+this+weekend+in+singles+and+doubles+without+dropping+a+set.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student Christina Hand gets ready to serve against Wisconsin. Hand went 4-0 this weekend in singles and doubles without dropping a set.
Charlie Spungin, Data Visualizations Editor
April 7, 2024

Following a defeat in Urbana the weekend prior, Northwestern took on No. 30 Wisconsin at home and Minnesota on the road.

Friday afternoon’s matchup against the Badgers came down to the wire on Combe Tennis Center’s court two. Ultimately, Wisconsin (16-2, 7-0 Big Ten) edged the ’Cats (14-6, 5-2 Big Ten) 4-3.

In a similar fashion in their match against Illinois six days prior, NU jumped to an early 1-0 lead by capturing the doubles point.

The ’Cats’ No. 1 doubles pairing of graduate student Christina Hand and senior Justine Leong — ranked as the No. 39 doubles team in the nation — handily defeated Maria Sholokhova and Xinyu Cai 6-0.

Shortly after, the No. 3 duo of senior Maria Shusharina and graduate student Britany Lau secured the doubles point for NU with its 6-2 victory over Ellison Reynoldson and Ava Martin. The ’Cats’ No. 2 pairing of junior Sydney Pratt and freshman Neena Feldman was up 4-3 when their match was called.

Singles play commenced, and it was immediately evident that the matchup would be a narrow one. Over the course of the six matches, NU nabbed just two of the opening sets.

No. 1 Shusharina dominated Alina Mukhortova 6-3, 6-0. No. 2 Leong’s match was the next to conclude, and she lost to Sholokhova — the No. 78 ranked singles player in the country — 6-2, 6-1. Sholokhova is typically Wisconsin’s No. 1 but played in the No. 2 slot against the ’Cats.

NU dropped the next two matches, as No. 5 junior Kiley Rabjohns lost 6-2, 6-2, and No. 6 Lau was defeated 6-3, 6-4. Following No. 4 Hand’s 6-3, 6-3 victory, the match was evened up at 3-3.

Fans and players alike migrated toward court two to watch the conclusion of No. 3 Pratt’s match against Taylor Cataldi. After losing the first set 7-5, Pratt seemingly had life once again when she broke Cataldi’s serve to even the second set at 4-4. In a nailbiter, Pratt fell 7-5, 6-4 as the Badgers left Evanston victorious and remained undefeated in Big Ten play. It was Pratt’s first match this season playing at the No. 3 slot.

Following the loss, the ’Cats’ weekend continued in Minneapolis. It was all NU, as the visitors dominated Minnesota (10-9, 3-4 Big Ten) 7-0.

The ’Cats wasted no time winning the doubles point. The No. 1 doubles slot of Hand and Leong played like a top 40 doubles team yet again, notching a 6-1 victory over Anali Kocevar and Emma Belluomini.

The No. 3 pairing of Shusharina and Lau also won 6-1. NU dominated doubles throughout the weekend, only dropping 4 games among the four completed matches.

After winning only two of the six singles matches in Friday’s tilt, the ’Cats flipped the script by sweeping the Golden Gophers in singles play.

No. 6 Lau kicked off for the visitors by beating Sofia Pinto 6-4, 6-2, avenging her loss from two days prior. No. 2 Leong quickly did the same as she defeated Kocevar 6-3, 6-4, ending her four match losing streak in singles play. No. 4 Hand clinched the victory for NU with her 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Match play continued despite the ’Cats having already secured the victory, and each of the three remaining matches was neck-and-neck. 

No. 5 Rabjohns came out victorious 6-4, 1-6, [13-11]. It took five gritty match points for Rabjohns to close out Zeyneb Sarioglan. Two courts over, Pratt played her second match of the season at the No. 3 for NU. In a contested battle, the junior overcame a one set deficit to win 2-6, 7-6(4), [11-9] against Aiva Schmitz.

Much like Friday afternoon, spectators crowded to watch the conclusion of the final match, although this one didn’t hold nearly the same stakes that it did days earlier.

No. 1 Shusharina did her best Pratt impression, fighting back from down a set to secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory against Mia Liepert. The match extended her win streak to seven, six of which came at the No. 1 slot. It was the first time that she won a match after losing the first set since February 2022.

Following a 1-1 weekend, the ’Cats are set to host Purdue in the Combe Tennis Center Friday.

Email: [email protected]

X: @CharlieSpungin

Related Stories: 

Women’s Tennis: Northwestern falls to in-state rival Illinois

Women’s Tennis: Northwestern splits results in weekend slate versus Kansas and Arkansas

Women’s Tennis: Northwestern drops close matchup against Vanderbilt
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
A skater descends into Evanston Skate Park
Evanston’s new skate park delivers community but not ‘street cred’
A black circle, representing the moon, is outlined with a white circle, representing the sun, on a black background.
City to host total solar eclipse watch events
Two white plates with a Raccoon slice (topped with pepperoni, sausage, pickled peppers, caramelized onions and goat cheese) and Margherita slice and a brown tray with three garlic knots and marinara dipping sauce.
Open Tab: DeSalvo’s Pizza puts creative spin on ’za by the slice
WildHacks 2024 hackers created projects under three tracks: urban planning, productivity and wellness.
Students code through the night at NU’s largest hackathon WildHacks
Senior Presley Thieneman holds his racket. Thieneman was the only ’Cat to secure a singles match victory against Nebraska Sunday.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern splits results against Wisconsin and Nebraska
President of NET explains the rules and logistics of Econ Bowl to 100+ high schoolers in Harris Hall 107.
NU Economics Tournament hosts seventh annual Econ Bowl for high school students across the country
More in Sports
Junior utility player Preston Knott rounds third base. Knott collected two home runs in Northwestern’s game against Penn State Saturday.
Baseball: Pitching woes hurt Northwestern in series loss to Penn State
Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor celebrates against Maryland Saturday night. Taylor scored six goals during Northwestern’s 17-9 victory over the Terrapins.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern decimates No. 2 Maryland in commanding 17-9 road win
Graduate student guard Boo Buie hustles to make a play against UConn in the NCAA Tournament. Buie won the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year Award Thursday.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie named Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year
Senior Jennifer Cai surveys the green. At the PING/ASU Invitational, Cai collected her seventh top-20 result this season.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern earns victory at PING/ASU Invitational
Northwestern forward Paige Mott pulls up for a jumper against Indiana. Mott announced her entrance into the transfer portal Wednesday.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Paige Mott enters transfer portal
Northwestern huddles ahead of a nonconference game against Green Bay last fall. The Wildcats landed a pair of graduate transfers in the portal to bolster their midfield and defensive units in 2024.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern lands Suchecki, LeBel in transfer portal
More in Top Stories
A woman stands in the center of the stage talking to an audience in front of a projection of a galaxy.
Marcia Rieke talks James Webb Space Telescope for Heilborn Lecture Series
Camp Kesem counselors eat smores during camp in Wisconsin.
NU Kesem plans annual Make the Magic Gala to fund summer camp
The discussion panel on Saturday featured guest speakers from the Potawatomi tribe speaking on cultural language, historic preservation and leadership.
Potawatomi Confederacy Panel Discussion sparks conversation on historic preservation, tribal unity
International journalists Marzio Mian and Alessandro Cosmelli talked about their experience reporting in Putin’s Russia Friday.
International journalists take students and faculty 'Inside Putin’s Russia' at Buffett Institute event
A rendering of the renovated East Lawn. Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2025.
Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio
Four protesters stand beside Weber Arch with signs reading “HONK! Against LGBT Grooming of Children” and “Protect Children in Schools and Libraries.”
Anti-LGBTQ+ group sparks tensions with NU students at The Arch
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in