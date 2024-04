Northwestern (14-6, 5-2 Big Ten) fell to No. 30 Wisconsin (16-2, 7-0) 4-3 at Combe Tennis Center Friday. The game drew in a large crowd of more than 300 spectators in total — many walked away with a free slice of pizza and some with free Women’s Tennis merch. This Friday, the ’Cats will host Purdue.

