Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats Rutgers 22-11 on Senior Night

No. 3 Northwestern continued its winning ways Saturday against Rutgers, toppling the Scarlet Knights 22-11 in the team’s final game at Ryan Fieldhouse this season. The Wildcats (10-2, 2-1 Big Ten) had 11 different scorers find twine, including four goals apiece from sophomore attacker Madison Taylor and graduate student attacker Izzy Scane. Almost everything went right for NU, who outshot Rutgers 42-27. The ’Cats dominated the circle, outperforming the Scarlet Knights (5-6, 0-4 Big Ten) 23-14 on draw controls. After the game, NU celebrated its senior night, honoring graduating seniors with commemorative plaques and hugs all around. The ’Cats will continue their 2024 campaign with a test in College Park, Maryland, where they will take on the top-ranked Terrapins on April 6.

