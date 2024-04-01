Senior defender Kendall Halpern (left) hugs sophomore attacker Madison Taylor during Northwestern’s Senior Night celebration.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats Rutgers 22-11 on Senior Night

Henry Frieman, Assistant Sports Editor
April 1, 2024

No. 3 Northwestern continued its winning ways Saturday against Rutgers, toppling the Scarlet Knights 22-11 in the team’s final game at Ryan Fieldhouse this season. The Wildcats (10-2, 2-1 Big Ten) had 11 different scorers find twine, including four goals apiece from sophomore attacker Madison Taylor and graduate student attacker Izzy Scane. Almost everything went right for NU, who outshot Rutgers 42-27. The ’Cats dominated the circle, outperforming the Scarlet Knights (5-6, 0-4 Big Ten)  23-14 on draw controls. After the game, NU celebrated its senior night, honoring graduating seniors with commemorative plaques and hugs all around. The ’Cats will continue their 2024 campaign with a test in College Park, Maryland, where they will take on the top-ranked Terrapins on April 6.

Northwestern sophomore attacker Madison Taylor cradles the ball as a Rutgers defender attempts to guard her.

Freshman midfielder Taylor Lapointe stands with her teammates pre-game.

Members of the Northwestern lacrosse team huddle in the middle of the field.

Northwestern graduate student attacker Izzy Scane winds up for a shot.

A crowd of spectators celebrates.

Northwestern junior midfielder Emerson Bohlig runs toward the net with possession of the ball.

Northwestern graduate student attacker Mary Schumar readies for a free position opportunity.

Sophomore attacker Abby LoCascio and sophomore attacker Lucy Munro present senior practice goalie Max Jones with a commemorative plaque during the Northwestern Senior Night presentation.

Northwestern graduate student attacker Mary Schumar hugs Northwestern coach Kelly Amonte Hiller during the Northwestern Senior Night presentation.

Captured: Wildcats play final game as a team before Round of 32 defeat against UConn
