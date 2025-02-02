Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

First Saturday events showcase thriving Evanston art scene

Merritt Moreno/The Daily Northwestern
Aydin Dincer, owner of Prairie Joe’s West, said he experiments widely with style and mood through his paintings.
Merritt Moreno and Terra Workman
February 2, 2025

A wide variety of galleries, art displays and artistic workshops popped up across Evanston on Saturday.

With the help of a self-guided map, attendees at the First Saturday Evanston Art Events immersed themselves in the city’s artistic culture. The event was organized by Evanston Made, a group of art advocates who showcase the city’s creative community.

Select art studios and community centers offer open studio time where attendees are encouraged to try out a new artistic medium or style. One of these studios is Storm Print City, a gallery on Central Street that promotes neighborhood pride and local art.

On Saturday, owner and printmaker Russell Muits offered a free print-making experience that taught customers how to create their own T-shirts. 

Muits creates prints using designs from “utility covers, sewer caps, storm drains, and coal holes,” according to his website. 

After his first time making a print from an object on the street, he said he “started noticing all these really cool objects that are in a way some of the original graphic designs.”

By making prints from these designs, Muits finds a way to connect with and learn about different communities on neighboring streets, he said.

Aydan Dincer, owner of gallery Prairie Joe’s West, located on the corner of Prairie Avenue and Central Street, showcases a wide range of original art — from bright landscapes to more abstract portraits — in his studio at First Saturday events.

Dincer said he has been making art in Evanston for around 18 years and is excited by the growth of the artistic community beyond downtown Evanston. He described the art scene as “very alive” and “very community-oriented,” and he said the art scene near Central Street has expanded in recent years.

Artem Pop Up Gallery, a multi-medium art store on Sherman Avenue, also showcased art on Saturday. Gallery owner and artist Sarita Kamat said she displays the work of over 55 artists, selling a wide range of “paintings, jewelry, pottery (and) fiber art.” 

Kamat herself began as a painter, primarily of landscapes, and later transitioned into painting jewelry. She said these events encourage residents to admire work by local artists.

However, Muits said the event does not always bring more traffic to his store, and he hopes the events will expand further.

“I love the concept of First Saturday, and I participate every time,” Muits said. “Sometimes I’m just a little bummed that nobody shows up.”

Email: [email protected] and [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Central Street: An artistic neighborhood’s canvas

Local artists shine at Evanston Light the Night art display

Evanston artist Sarita Kamat talks her artistic journey from India to the U.S.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Technology
Attendees sipped on free hot cocoa and walked the lit up pathways as the “L” train rumbled by in the background. Children spun around with multicolor light up hula hoops.
Local artists shine at Evanston Light the Night art display
Around 90 orchestra members gather in a semicircle around Music Director and conductor Lawrence Eckerling.
Evanston Symphony Orchestra rehearses for annual holiday concert, aims to celebrate community
“Purple Hearts Mural,” by artist Ryan Tova Katz, was painted across from Foster Station in 2020.
Local artist reflects on expansion of CTA murals
The mural on the side of Great Harvest Bread Co.
Central Street: An artistic neighborhood’s canvas
The owners of Kombucha Brava talk next to their booth on Main Street.
Fall Fest draws residents to newly refurbished Main Street
Poet Perry Janes and director Sam Bailey discuss the influences and thematic strands apparent in Janes’ work and their experiences in navigating the film industry.
Poet Perry Janes discusses identity and influence in debut collection
More in City
A woman with blonde hair and glasses wearing a dark gray pantsuit speaks into a microphone.
State Rep. Gabel reintroduces bid to legalize medical aid in dying
In a key indicator of downtown Evanston’s economic health, the office vacancy rate has hit 18.9%. The district has continued to grapple with the pandemic-era downturn.
Downtown office vacancy rate hits 18.9% as Evanston grapples with downturn
Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) is working with NU administrators to discuss a center for community partnerships, which will connect students with local organizations.
Ald. Clare Kelly and NU could join forces to craft local partnership center
Commissioner Jameika Magnum addresses the Evanston Land Use Commission at a meeting Wednesday to discuss Envision Evanston 2045. Later, residents were invited to share their feedback on the plan.
Land Use Commission delays vote on contentious Envision Evanston 2045
Mayor Daniel Biss officially launched his reelection campaign on Wednesday by promising “bold experimentation” during his second term.
Launching campaign, Biss tears into White House, pledges ‘bold experimentation’
Jeff Boarini, a 34-year Evanston resident and retired creative professional, will run against Mayor Daniel Biss in the April 1 election.
Local commitment underpins Jeff Boarini’s mayoral run
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student forward Taylor Williams dribbles the ball up the court in Northwestern’s Sunday loss to No. 16 Michigan State.
No. 16 Michigan State's second-half shooting leads it past Northwestern
Graduate student guard Jalen Leach dribbles the ball up the court in Northwestern’s Saturday loss to No. 17 Wisconsin. Leach recorded 23 points and 7 assists in the loss.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern rallies around rotated lineup in 75-69 loss to Wisconsin
“Ochre’s” nomination for best choral performance marks Professor Emeritus Donald Nally’s tenth Grammy nomination to date.
Bienen alumni, faculty receive nominations for the 67th annual Grammy Awards
NU researchers proposed a strategy of rebuilding disappearing connections to maintain communications in quantum networks.
Research Roundup: New microbial therapy for vitiligo, stabilizing quantum networks by adding bridges
Northwestern players help graduate student forward Taylor Williams up after a foul calling during a Sunday loss to No. 16 Michigan State.
Rapid Recap: No. 16 Michigan State 89, Northwestern 75
Senior guard Brooks Barnhizer was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a foot injury Saturday.
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer ruled out for the season