How to celebrate Pride Month in Evanston and Chicago

A+rainbow+car+with+three+people+wearing+multi-colored+clothing+and+holding+balloons.
Illustration by Lily Ogburn
PRIDEChicago will hold its 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade on Sunday June 30 to conclude Pride Month.
David Samson, Development and Recruitment Editor
May 22, 2024

The start of June is right around the corner, and Evanston is gearing up to celebrate Pride Month. So, when you’re not enjoying Evanston’s beaches and the summer sun, here are a few events around Evanston and the Chicago area to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

Youth Car Parade

Evanston Pride is hosting a Youth Car Parade on Sunday, June 2 at 1 p.m. to celebrate Evanston’s LGBTQIA+ youth. The route will start at Evanston Township High School, follow the Main-Dempster Mile and head north, where it will conclude at Ingraham Park.

Interfaith Family Pride Festival

Leaders from more than 15 Evanston faith communities will host the inaugural Interfaith Family Pride Festival on June 2 from 2-5 p.m. at Raymond Park. The event will feature drag performer Flamy Grant, the Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus, Artemis Singers, fun activities and ice cream. 

Short & Sweet

Evanston Public Library will have Short & Sweet Craft Kits available throughout the month. The kits include a QR code for the recording of the song “It’s Pride” by Miss Katie and a rainbow craft. The pickup days for the kits are June 3, June 12 and June 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — as well as June 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Candle Lighting & Remembrance Ceremony at St. Paul Park

At 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, Evanston Pride will honor the LGBTQIA+ lives lost to violence, discrimination and suicide at a Candle Lighting & Remembrance Ceremony at St. Paul Park. There will be a short program followed by a remembrance ritual. Those who wish to honor someone at the ceremony can write their name and a message on a candle.

Chicago Pride Fest

The annual two-day Chicago Pride Fest will take place June 22 and 23 in Chicago’s Northalsted neighborhood. The historic gay neighborhood, typically called “Boystown,” will host about 60,000 people and feature three music stages, over 100 arts and crafts vendors, local food and dancing.

Drag Queen Bingo

EPL will host Drag Queen Bingo led by Coco Sho-Nell on Saturday, June 22, at 4:00 p.m. The event is for adults and teens ages 16 and up.

Law At The Library — LGBTQIA+ the Law: Take Pride In Your Future

EPL will host an online presentation on Tuesday, June 25 from 6-7 p.m. in partnership with the Chicago Bar Association and the Chicago Public Library. The event will feature a presentation from an attorney experienced in elder law regarding challenges LGBTQIA+ individuals might face planning for later life and a Q&A session. Registration is required and is available on the EPL website.

Teen Pride Party

There will be a Teen Pride Party for sixth through 12th graders on Wednesday, June 26, at 6 p.m. The event, held at the Robert Crown Branch Library Reading Garden, will include a live dance workshop, fashion show and dance party. Registration on EPL’s website is requested.

Chicago Pride Parade

To conclude the month, PRIDEChicago will hold its 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade on Sunday, June 30. The parade starts at 11 a.m. and will travel through Chicago’s Northalsted, Uptown, Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

LGBTQIA+ Pride Community Picnic at Ridgeville Park

After Pride Month, Evanston Pride will host an LGBTQIA+ Pride Community Picnic on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ridgeville Park. There will be entertainment, games, food and fellowship with other local LGBTQIA+ community members.

Email: [email protected]

X: @dpsamson_

