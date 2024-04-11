Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Senate passes bill to end use of small, single-use plastic bottles in Illinois hotels

A+hotel+entrance+with+Hilton+Orrington+written+on+it.
Daily file photo by Isabelle Sarraf
State Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) passed Senate Bill 2960.
Misha Oberoi, Assistant City Editor
April 11, 2024

The Senate passed bill 2960, sponsored by State Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview), to end the use of small, single-use plastic bottles in Illinois hotels on Wednesday. 

The Small Single-Use Plastic Bottle Act requires hotels with at least 50 rooms to discontinue use of small, single-use plastic bottles of personal care products in rooms and public bathrooms. 

The policy will take effect beginning July 1, 2025. Hotels are expected to complete the transition by 2026. 

“Personal products available in plastic bottles are common in hotels and pose immediate risk to our environment once they are thrown away,” Fine said in an April 10 press release. “This bill puts our state on the path to being part of a solution by reducing plastic pollution.”

Fine added that the legislation has the potential to “drastically reduce” plastic waste in Illinois. 

Last year, Fine helped pass a bill requiring state agencies to track single-use plastic foodware purchases and work to reduce them. 

“We need to take the steps that we can now to prevent our state from adding to the rise in plastic pollution nationwide and help people to be more mindful of the daily waste attributed to single-use plastic,” Fine said.

The bill will proceed to the House for discussion. 

Email: [email protected]

