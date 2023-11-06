Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
55° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Chicago-area Jewish communities call for hostage release in Evanston demonstration
November 6, 2023
Men’s Basketball: Chris Collins engineered an incredible NCAA Tournament run last season. Can he do it again?
November 6, 2023
Gallery: New bites to grab in Evanston
November 6, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1391 Views
Northwestern Medicine study identifies metixene as a promising breast cancer and brain metastases treatment
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor • November 1, 2023
2
1140 Views
Gallery: Grosse Point Lighthouse offers serene views near campus
Joss Broward, Reporter • November 2, 2023
3
1079 Views
Two former NU football players allege a racist environment in football program
Avani Kalra, Editor in Chief • November 3, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Chicago-area Jewish communities call for hostage release in Evanston demonstration

Each+red+balloon+at+Sunday%E2%80%99s+demonstration+symbolized+one+of+the+over+230+people+taken+hostage+by+Hamas+in+its+Oct.+7+attack+on+Israel.
Lily Carey/The Daily Northwestern
Each red balloon at Sunday’s demonstration symbolized one of the over 230 people taken hostage by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Lily Carey, City Editor
November 6, 2023

Over 200 red balloons sat in the center of Fountain Square in downtown Evanston Sunday. The balloons, waving in the wind, were anchored to the ground next to a pair of shoes and a poster reading “kidnapped.”

Each balloon symbolized one person taken hostage by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The artistic installation was the centerpiece of a demonstration that took place Sunday, which drew a crowd of nearly 300. Organized by local Jewish and Israeli communities, event attendees said they aimed to show solidarity with the hostages and to call on politicians around the world to “bring them home.”

“We want to pressure on governments around the world, in the West and in the Arab world, to do everything to ignite any sort of negotiation to release the hostages, whether as part of prisoner exchange, a ceasefire, humanitarian aid, anything that would lead eventually to the release of all of the 240 hostages,” said Maayan Hilel, a Wilmette resident and NU Professor of Jewish and Israel studies who helped organize Sunday’s event. “As we know, now, they’re still alive, but we don’t know for how much longer.”

When Hamas — a militant group the U.S. government labels a terrorist organization — launched a surprise attack on Israel Oct. 7, they kidnapped over 230 Israelis, who are now being held hostage in Gaza, according to the Israeli government. The Israeli military has since launched a continuous bombardment, blockade and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. 

More than 1,400 Israelis have died since the initial attack, according to PBS. About 9,000 Palestinians have died, according to the Hamas-operated Gaza health ministry.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will not stop the attacks until the hostages are released. Protests in Israeli cities over the weekend, which also called for the release of hostages, criticized Netanyahu for his response to Hamas’ initial attack.

Hilel said she hoped to call for the safety of all those impacted by the conflict.

“We’re (showing) solidarity with families in Israel and with the Israeli people, and also with the suffering of innocent Palestinians that are being killed in Gaza,” she said. “There are also many Palestinian Israeli citizens that are also being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza — it’s not only Jews are being held hostage.”

During Sunday’s event, attendees heard from several speakers, including local Rabbis and former Democratic State Sen. Jeffrey Schoenberg (D-Evanston). Attendees also prayed together for the safe release of hostages.

Rabbi Meir Hecht of Evanston Chabad, who also attended the protest, said he has begun to feel that “our prayers were answered.” Judith and Natalie Raanan, a mother and daughter from Evanston who are congregants at Evanston Chabad, were taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7. On Oct. 20, the two were released to Red Cross representatives, and Natalie returned to the Chicago area last week.

“Judith and Natalie are this glimmer of light through all this darkness,” Hecht said. “The fact that there’s 240 hostages still in the hands of Hamas is outrageous and deeply painful. So we, of course, feel very blessed that our neighbors, congregants, friends from here in Evanston, have been released. But we’re also feeling a tremendous amount of pain — our hearts are heavy.”

Chicago resident Oren Orkin said the event was put together by grassroots organizers. As someone who was raised in Israel and moved to the United States over 20 years ago, he said it’s been difficult to watch the unfolding violence in Israel and Gaza. The fact that hostages still remain unaccounted for nearly four weeks after their kidnapping is “unheard of” and “unacceptable,” he said.

Helping to organize these grassroots events, he said, has brought him closer to the local Jewish and Israeli communities, serving as a source of comfort.

“I feel like we’re blessed that we have such a close-knit community, and that everybody showed up together,” Orkin said. “It’s really gratifying.”  

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lilylcarey

Related Stories:

NU undergraduate and graduate deans respond to Israel-Hamas war following Schill’s Thursday message

Northwestern Jewish community hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Israel-Hamas war

Evanston teenager held hostage by Hamas has returned to Chicago area, Israeli Consulate says
More to Discover
More in City
Champion Xingke Sun, left, and runner-up Yifan Wu, right, face off in the tournament’s marquee match. The board automatically records each move, allowing over 40 spectators to watch the game with commentary on streaming site Twitch.
Evanston Go Tournament captures community with over 100 competitors
LENS organizers built and decorated the community altar at the center of Friday’s Day of the Dead celebration.
Latinos en Evanston North Shore celebrates Day of the Dead at ETHS
In front of a background including lines signifying maps, a white hand passes a note that says “reparations” to a black hand.
Evanston Reparations Committee moves forward with recipient selection
An illustration of a black drum, a trumpet and a cello along with music notes are in front of a blue background.
Evanston Symphony Orchestra gives back through age-inclusive performances, education
A stack of seven books sits atop a table where a woman sits with a dog in her hands.
Evanston Writers Workshop’s conference to return after a decade
Car decorated in blue to resemble a monster
Evanston holds annual Trunk or Treat at Robert Crown Community Center
More in Latest Stories
Members of the Northwestern Community Ensemble perform for students at Associated Student Government’s inaugural Cultural Summit.
ASG Cultural Summit promotes bonding beyond barriers
NU student Harrison Brooks is nominated for Rising Star of the Year for Fourth Down, a football-themed card game he created with NU student Cameron Briskin.
The excitement of football in a card game’: Junior Harrison Brooks nominated for TAGIEs’ Rising Star of the Year
Northwestern volleyball players celebrate winning a point. Despite a strong first set, the Wildcats fell to Minnesota at home Sunday afternoon.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls to Minnesota in four sets
Indie-pop project Dayglow headlined A&O Productions’ annual Blowout concert in Welsh-Ryan arena Friday.
Dayglow delivers garage band-like grooves, amiable ad-libs at A&O’s Blowout
Freshman forward Olivia Bent-Cole dribbles the ball. Bent-Cole scored the winning goal in double overtime to clinch the Big Ten Tournament title for Northwestern.
Field Hockey: Bent-Cole the hero in No. 1 Northwestern’s 1-0 double overtime win against No. 8 Maryland to capture Big Ten Tournament title
Graduate student forward Ugo Achara Jr. attacks the goal. Achara scored four goals and tallied an assist this season.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern’s season ends with Big Ten Tournament loss to Michigan
More in Local
A wall in the Shorefront Legacy Center. The center celebrated its 25th anniversary this past week.
‘Keeping our history alive’: Shorefront Legacy Center celebrates 25th anniversary
Headshots of Robin Rue Simmons and Tosha Wilson. The pair are being honored for their leadership in female advancement and racial justice in Evanston and beyond.
YWCA announces Robin Rue Simmons and Tosha Wilson as 2023 YWomen honorees
Evanston’s Climate Hope event brought together residents, activists, students and climate organizations to discuss their feelings about climate change.
Climate Hope event generates joy in Evanston climate community
Hundreds of families stopped by businesses on the Main-Dempster Mile as part of the Spooky Saturday Halloween-themed event on Oct. 28.
Wizards, mermaids give Main-Dempster stores a Halloween boost at Spooky Saturday
A purple bus sits next to a bus station with benches and awning.
Facing multiple headwinds, Pace preps for full debut of rapid bus
A store shelf lined with boxes of cigarettes.
City Council introduces ban on flavored tobacco products
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in