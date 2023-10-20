Evanston residents held hostage in Gaza have been released by Hamas

Judith and Natalie Raanan, a mother and daughter from Evanston who were taken hostage by Hamas Oct. 7, have been released, the Israeli government confirmed Friday.

The two were visiting family members in Nahal Oz, Israel when Hamas attacked, and have not been heard from since Oct 7. Officials later confirmed that Judith and Natalie were among the nearly 200 hostages Hamas had taken to Gaza.

In response to the Oct. 7 attack, Israel declared war on Hamas, and conflict in the region has since escalated, with thousands of Palestinians and Israelis killed or wounded in the ongoing violence. Israel has blockaded and launched air strikes in Gaza, and has said it will not end the blockade or allow aid through its crossing with Gaza until Hamas releases the hostages.

According to a spokesperson for Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, Judith and Natalie were released for “humanitarian reasons,” as Judith is reportedly in poor health.

A spokesperson for Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) told the Chicago Tribune Friday that Judith and Natalie are with Israeli Red Cross representatives. The two have reportedly crossed over from Gaza to Egypt and are receiving medical attention.

The capture of Judith and Natalie Raanan prompted an outpouring of support from the Evanston community in the days following their disappearance from Israel. The mother and daughter are congregants at Evanston Chabad, and Natalie, 17, is a recent graduate of nearby Deerfield High School.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

