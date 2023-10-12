Mayor Biss releases statement on Israel-Hamas war

In a statement released Thursday, Mayor Daniel Biss shared his shock and sorrow through the past five days of the Israel-Hamas war. The mayor said he was “heartbroken” upon hearing that two Evanston women are believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas.

“We extend our hearts to them, their loved ones, and all those affected by the unfolding tragedies,” Biss said.

The mother-daughter pair, Evanston residents Judith and Natalie Raanan, have not been heard from since Saturday, when Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel.

While Biss said it is “morally necessary” to criticize Israel’s past and future actions, empathize with the suffering of the Palestinian people and fight for justice, he condemned individuals and organizations currently addressing this situation “without an unequivocal condemnation of Hamas’s murderous attacks.”

He also praised efforts by the Evanston Police Department to heighten its presence and increase protective measures around Jewish houses of worship to ensure the safety of Evanston community members.

“There can be no progress toward justice or peace if we are willing to turn a blind eye to the killing of civilians anywhere,” Biss said.

