Two Evanston residents believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas

Two Evanston residents have been reported missing in Israel and are believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas militants, recent reports say.

In an announcement sent to Deerfield High School community members Monday night, Principal Kathryn Anderson wrote that Natalie Raanan, a member of the DHS class of 2023, has been reported missing while visiting family in Israel. Anderson said Raanan’s family “fears she was taken hostage by Hamas.”

According to reports from NBC5 Chicago, an Evanston synagogue is asking for prayers for both Raanan and her mother, Judith Raanan, who has allegedly also been reported missing.

“We keep Natalie and her family in our hearts, along with all the innocent lives lost, wounded and impacted by the terrorist attack,” the letter from DHS reads. “Sadly, we know that many students and families have been impacted by the tragic events in Israel. We come together as a school community to support each other during this difficult time.”

The announcement follows the outbreak of a war between Israel and Hamas, a militant terrorist group. Hamas launched a coordinated surprise attack from Gaza Saturday. In response, Israel declared war on Hamas Sunday and has launched retaliatory attacks on Gaza. At least 1,500 Israelis and Palestinians have been killed in the attacks.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

