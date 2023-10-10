Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
44° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Northwestern Jewish community hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Israel-Hamas war
October 10, 2023
District 202 board approves budget, discusses diversity and equity in staff and multilingual students
October 10, 2023
City Council approves purchase of RECs, introduces water rate increase
October 10, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1554 Views
Evanston gears up for Big Art Weekend
Emma Richman, Reporter • October 5, 2023
2
1318 Views
Football: Pat Fitzgerald files $130 million lawsuit against NU, Schill
Lawrence Price , Gameday Editor • October 6, 2023
3
1073 Views
Northwestern’s first female director of bands to step down after celebratory last year
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor • October 5, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Two Evanston residents believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas

Lily Carey, City Editor
October 10, 2023

Two Evanston residents have been reported missing in Israel and are believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas militants, recent reports say.

In an announcement sent to Deerfield High School community members Monday night, Principal Kathryn Anderson wrote that Natalie Raanan, a member of the DHS class of 2023, has been reported missing while visiting family in Israel. Anderson said Raanan’s family “fears she was taken hostage by Hamas.”

According to reports from NBC5 Chicago, an Evanston synagogue is asking for prayers for both Raanan and her mother, Judith Raanan, who has allegedly also been reported missing.

“We keep Natalie and her family in our hearts, along with all the innocent lives lost, wounded and impacted by the terrorist attack,” the letter from DHS reads. “Sadly, we know that many students and families have been impacted by the tragic events in Israel. We come together as a school community to support each other during this difficult time.”

The announcement follows the outbreak of a war between Israel and Hamas, a militant terrorist group. Hamas launched a coordinated surprise attack from Gaza Saturday. In response, Israel declared war on Hamas Sunday and has launched retaliatory attacks on Gaza. At least 1,500 Israelis and Palestinians have been killed in the attacks.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lilylcarey
More to Discover
More in City
A photo of Evanston Township High School on a partly cloudy day. The image is focused on a sign that reads ‘Evanston Township High School Established in 1883’ and is surrounded by dark green bushes.
District 202 board approves budget, discusses diversity and equity in staff and multilingual students
The entrance of a building with two purple flowers out of focus in the camera.
City Council approves purchase of RECs, introduces water rate increase
Colorful clothing hangs on a rack in the entry area of the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian during its Monday Indigenous Peoples’ Day event.
‘Showing a mirror’: Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration at Mitchell Museum sparks reflection
Ryan Field. Friday’s letter requests that archaeological oversight be conducted “before and during excavation if the site is deemed appropriate.”
Spokesperson from Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians raises concerns about archaeological sites around Ryan Field rebuild
Unveiling of “Explorer” Du Sable bust gathers around 40 people.
‘Explorer’ statue of Du Sable finds its temporary home in Evanston
Golfers on Canal Shores. The course is midway through its almost $6 million renovations.
Growing grass, growing golf: Canal Shores rebuilds, hopes to become center for next generation
More in Latest Stories
Norris’ Coach pop-up featured an art installation with mirrors for photo opportunities.
Coach comes in clutch: Luxury fashion house brings bags and beverages to Norris
Kanatzidis has been studying chalcogenides for upwards of 30 years.
Kanatzidisite becomes Prof. Mercouri Kanatzidis’ namesake after he discovers the new mineral
New students are assigned a Peer Adviser in the school upon their arrival at NU to help guide them through their transition to college.
Northwestern first year students reflect on effectiveness of PA Groups in college transition
A graphic of a newspaper with blank images and lines of text, with the words “News Quiz” in place of the newspaper name. This graphic is on a purple background, with the words “The Daily Northwestern’s” at the top in white text.
News Quiz: Fitzgerald lawsuit, Homecoming game, ‘Ahsoka’ TV show review
Discussions about gender equity are not limited to the English language; the discussion around inclusion is spreading to how other languages are taught.
Language Curricula and Gender working group promotes inclusivity in language instruction
A player in a black jersey runs towards the left with a ball.
Captured: Northwestern scores homecoming win against Howard
More in Top Stories
People stand around purple tents and a game of cornhole below a flagpole with two flags.
Captured: Tailgate scene at homecoming game vs. Howard
Multiple Northwestern defenders tackle Howard running back Eden James. In NU’s victory, the defense struggled to stop the Bisons run game, which led to a much closer game than expected.
Northwestern’s defense struggles to limit Howard’s run game, leading to a mere three-point victory
27 candidates petitioned to run for 20 school seats this fall.
ASG Senate elections see heightened participation after record-low turnout in spring presidential elections
As the name of Chappell Roan’s horse-themed hit song suggests, scores of people lined up outside the House of Blues last Thursday for her sold-out show.
Pink is the way to think on Chappell Roan’s ‘The Midwest Princess’ Tour
Bienen senior Olivia Pierce, one of two recipients of this year’s Dr. Clinton Bristow, Jr. award.
Kappa Alpha Psi presents 2023 Dr. Clinton Bristow Jr. Awards
C&W Market and Ice Cream Parlor co-owner Clarence Weaver speaks with Northwestern Go and See program participants on Sept. 30.
New Go and See program connects NU students with Evanston community
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in