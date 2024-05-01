Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market to open Saturday

The weekly Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market will open for its 49th season on Saturday.

The 2024 season will last from May 4 to Nov. 2. Located at University Place and Oak Avenue, the market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m each Saturday. From 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., it will be open only to seniors and shoppers with disabilities.

The market will host 54 vendors. Beginning in mid-May, local artists will display and sell their work at the Home Grown Artists showcase.

There will also be free weekly activities for children through the Spud Club, designed to introduce children to healthier eating.

Free parking is available at the 1800 Maple Ave. Self Park Garage. Tickets can be validated at the City of Evanston tent at the market.

