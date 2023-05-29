The Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market returns, reducing food insecurity and serving the community

The Downtown Farmer’s Market is returning to Evanston after a lingering winter. As Walmart closures in Chicago highlight food inequity, farmers and vendors at the market seek to support the community with fresh and healthy foods.

