Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Tewaaraton Award
May 30, 2024
The Daily Explains: What is the Scholars at Risk program, and how will NU provide new scholarships to Palestinian students and faculty?
May 30, 2024
Leaping into controversy: Illinois bill could pouch kangaroo ownership
May 30, 2024
Trending Stories
1
979 Views
Descendants of Evanston residents file federal class action suit against reparations program
William Tong, City Editor • May 24, 2024
2
592 Views
Open Letter: Northwestern, pay your advanced graduate workers!
Northwestern University Graduate WorkersMay 28, 2024
3
494 Views
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern falls 14-13 to No. 2 Boston College in national championship battle
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor • May 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Leaping into controversy: Illinois bill could pouch kangaroo ownership

A+kangaroo.
Photo courtesy of Rainbow Ranch Petting Zoo
A kangaroo enjoys the fall season at Rainbow Ranch Petting Zoo in Nashville, Illinois.
Isaiah Steinberg, Copy Editor
May 30, 2024

At Kamaroo Farms, families can enjoy petting and bottle-feeding baby kangaroos. But this family farm is not in Australia, the furry marsupials’ native home — it’s located in southern Illinois.

“People see them, and their eyes light up,” Kamaroo Farms co-owner Tammy Herren said. “Where are you going to go feed a kangaroo? Not even a zoo is going to let you do that.”

But Illinois may soon be “hop-less” for some kangaroo owners. The Illinois House of Representatives passed a bill banning the ownership of certain “dangerous animals,” including kangaroos, servals and wallabies on April 18.

The legislation, filed by State Rep. Daniel Didech (D-Buffalo Grove), outlines exceptions to the ban for veterinary hospitals, film production companies and federally licensed facilities, which includes Kamaroo Farms.

If the bill passes the Illinois Senate and is signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, unlicensed owners’ can be held financially liable, and their noncompliant animals will be confiscated.

Didech introduced the bill after the November escape of an African serval cat in suburban Vernon Hills. While the serval did not cause any injuries, Vernon Hills Deputy Police Chief Shannon Holubetz said he was surprised it was legal for potentially dangerous animals to live in suburban communities.

“This is all in the interest of public safety,” Holubetz said. “Our concern is that we would have an interaction with an unsuspecting person or someone’s domestic animal that is adverse because of the nature of the animal.”

Vernon Hills passed an ordinance banning similar dangerous animals in January, but kangaroos weren’t explicitly included. Holubetz said the department focused on potentially vicious attributes of the animals that could be “harmful to humans, domestic animals and property,” rather than the specific species.

The state government of Queensland, Australia, says kangaroos are typically calm, especially at a distance. However, its website describes kangaroos as “aggressive” when they perceive a threat, and it advises against owning them as pets.

Kangaroo owners, however, insist their animals do not pose a threat to public safety when properly cared for.

Alan Blumhorst owns Rainbow Ranch Petting Zoo, a 174-year-old family-owned farm in Nashville, Illinois. He said his kangaroos are affectionate, not dangerous.

“The male kangaroos can be aggressive in the wild, and in captivity, if you have a breeder male, he’ll protect his females,” Blumhorst said. “But when zoos and people have the neutered males and the hand-raised females, they’re big sweethearts.”

One of Blumhorst’s friends, who is not federally licensed, was distressed that he might lose his baby kangaroos, Blumhorst added.

Exotic pet ownership has been on the rise in recent years. In 2016, more than an eighth of U.S. households were estimated to own exotic pets, a 25.5% increase from 2011, according to data from the American Veterinary Medical Association.

However, 20 states have “comprehensive bans” on exotic pet ownership, according to Michigan State University’s Animal Legal & Historical Center.

Illinois’ proposed ban was also sponsored by State Sen. Adriane Johnson (D-Buffalo Grove). She urged unlicensed kangaroo owners to obtain a permit so they can keep their furry friends.

“If you’re going to raise the kangaroos, you should take the next step to be a federally licensed facility to have protection,” Johnson said.

Because they’re wild animals, kangaroos’ and servals’ unpredictable behavior makes them potentially dangerous, Johnson added.

The ban faced stiff opposition from Republicans, who criticized it for being less important than other legislation. It passed the state House with a 67-34-3 vote. Johnson said the bill has not yet been assigned to a Senate committee.

Debbie Leahy, senior strategist for captive wildlife protection at the Humane Society of the United States, said she has observed an increase in kangaroo ownership in the U.S.

“We always encourage people to stick with traditional domestic animals as pets,” Leahy said.

She said kangaroos can cause serious injuries to people.

Dr. Alice Blue-McLendon, director of the Winnie Carter Wildlife Center at Texas A&M University, has experience treating kangaroos. She said while male kangaroos can be dangerous, female kangaroos are “easy to get along with” and should not be banned.

“They should not be banned overall, but I think municipalities should be able to pass ordinances,” Blue-McLendon said.

Herren said kangaroos are not dangerous in captivity. Owning nine kangaroos at her farm in Kampsville, Illinois, she said male kangaroos can be dangerous, especially during breeding season, but she maintains precautions to keep her visitors safe.

“We don’t need the government to come in and tell us that this is a dangerous animal,” she said. “It’s not a lion. It’s not a bear. It’s a kangaroo — sweet, adorable, cuddly.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @IsaiahStei27

Related Stories:

State senate passes bill requiring annual safety reports from state transportation agencies 

State house passes bill to form new agency for all early childhood programs

New Illinois law prohibits political parties from adding candidates to November ballot

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
A sign that says Welcome to Evanston.
‘Doom and gloom’ no more? City Council tackles financial future, tax changes
The outside of a building with the sign Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
Evanston residents, government organizations confront language barriers
A pair of hands with money falling around.
Descendants of Evanston residents file federal class action suit against reparations program
three paintings of buildings
Evanston Made to celebrate 10th anniversary in June with new art exhibit
People at an outdoor market.
Downtown Evanston expands Thursday Night Market, includes free live concerts
A fist in front of red, yellow and green poofs of color, all with a brown background with black scribbles.
Fifth annual Juneteenth celebration sees new additions to parade, festivities
More in Latest Stories
Steve Albini crouches behind a sheet of plexiglass as a crowd of his campus adversaries gather around to throw things at him. They were invited by Albini as a part of a project for Albini’s art class. Much of Albini’s provocative career got its start during his time at NU.
Steve Albini’s death leaves artistic legacy at NU, Chicago
Open Letter: Northwestern, pay your advanced graduate workers!
Open Letter: Northwestern, pay your advanced graduate workers!
Mariachi NU was centerstage in the Louis Room around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
ASG Cultural Summit showcases music groups, affinity organizations
SWAN’s 3rd annual Kresgepalooza showcased musicians, like band The Transcontinental Slip n’ Slide.
SWAN travels around the world for third annual Kresgepalooza
Northwestern players console one another after falling 14-13 to Boston College in Sundays national title game.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern falls 14-13 to No. 2 Boston College in national championship battle
Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller smiles with her team after defeating Florida in Fridays Final Four. Amonte Hiller tied Cindy Timchals record eight national titles as a coach in Northwesterns 2023 championship win over Boston College.
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Kelly Amonte Hiller reaches final hurdle on path to historic milestone
More in Politics
A ballot box with a ballot sticking out. It says ‘vote’ on the sides of the box.
Judge grants preliminary injunction against election slating prohibition
Four panelists sitting in a church.
First Presbyterian Church of Evanston hosts panel discussion on Israel-Hamas war
A hotel entrance with Hilton Orrington written on it.
Senate passes bill to end use of small, single-use plastic bottles in Illinois hotels
Several tumbleweeds blow past a ballot box in front of a blue and red background.
Organizers work to increase voting in November after less than 18% turnout in Evanston primaries
A person speaks at a microphone.
Cook County primaries saw close races, low turnout
A person stands behind a podium in front of rows of people seated.
State Rep. Robyn Gabel discusses upcoming state environmental bills, celebrates sustainability progress
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in