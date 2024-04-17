State senate passes bill requiring annual safety reports from state transportation agencies

The Illinois Senate unanimously passed a bill on Friday mandating that all state transportation agencies issue an annual report on recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board and their implementation status.

State Sen. Mike Simmons (D-Chicago) introduced Senate Bill 3451 after a Chicago Transit Authority Yellow Line crash near Howard station in November. The accident hospitalized 16 people and closed the line for nearly two months.

The bill would require the CTA, Metra, Regional Transportation Authority and Illinois Department of Transportation to release their reports to the public by Dec. 31 each year.

In a Friday news release, Simmons said the bill is a way to help passengers feel safe during their travels. He said this safety relies on confidence that the system they are riding runs safely and smoothly.

“Rail accidents can be prevented if our rail transit systems are regularly implementing federal safety recommendations and keeping those up to date and viewable to the riding public,” Simmons said in the news release.

The bill is now in the Illinois House for deliberation.

