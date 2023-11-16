CTA Yellow Line train crash at Howard station injures 38

A Chicago Transit Authority Yellow Line train crashed in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood Thursday morning, injuring 38 people and halting Purple, Red and Yellow Line services.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the Yellow Line train crashed around 10:40 a.m. on the 7500 Block of N. Paulina, where the Howard CTA station is located. NBC5 Chicago reported that CTA said a Yellow Line train had struck another CTA train in the Howard Rail Yard.

CFD responded to the crash site, and Evanston Fire Department forces helped evacuate Purple Line riders from a train that had stopped near Benson Ave. following the crash. The city of Evanston closed Chicago Ave. between South Blvd. and Howard St. for several hours this morning as responders made their way to the scene.

At a Thursday afternoon press conference, CFD officials announced that of the 38 people injured in the crash, 23 were transported to area hospitals and at least three were critically injured.

CTA also shut off power to the Purple and Red Line trains, which both end at the Howard station, along with the Yellow Line. EFD said the Purple and Red Lines will be shut down for a “prolonged period,” and the Yellow Line is also not running.

In a statement, CTA said “Purple Line riders can use the #205 Chicago/Golf bus route or other adjacent bus routes. Yellow Line riders should use the #97 Skokie bus route as an alternative.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker also acknowledged the “terrible news” of the crash on X, formerly Twitter.

“My administration is closely monitoring the train derailment on the North Side and will direct any available resources needed,” Pritzker wrote. “Thank you to the CFD firefighters and first responders on the scene.”

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

