Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
64° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
CTA Yellow Line train crash at Howard station injures 38
November 16, 2023
Football: Double repping and rotational system: How Northwestern’s surprise success started in the trenches
November 16, 2023
In Focus: A trail of athletics scandals follows NU President Michael Schill
November 16, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1735 Views
Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel
Samantha Powers, Senior Staffer • November 10, 2023
2
979 Views
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Shun Graves, Reporter • November 7, 2023
3
807 Views
Football: With his homecoming on the horizon, David Braun’s high-rising tale continues writing itself
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor • November 9, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

CTA Yellow Line train crash at Howard station injures 38

The+Evanston+Fire+Department+said+the+Purple+and+Red+Lines+will+be+shut+down+for+a+%E2%80%9Cprolonged+period%E2%80%9D+following+Thursday+mornings+crash.
Daily file photo by Daniel Tian
The Evanston Fire Department said the Purple and Red Lines will be shut down for a “prolonged period” following Thursday morning’s crash.
Lily Carey, City Editor
November 16, 2023

A Chicago Transit Authority Yellow Line train crashed in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood Thursday morning, injuring 38 people and halting Purple, Red and Yellow Line services.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the Yellow Line train crashed around 10:40 a.m. on the 7500 Block of N. Paulina, where the Howard CTA station is located. NBC5 Chicago reported that CTA said a Yellow Line train had struck another CTA train in the Howard Rail Yard. 

CFD responded to the crash site, and Evanston Fire Department forces helped evacuate Purple Line riders from a train that had stopped near Benson Ave. following the crash. The city of Evanston closed Chicago Ave. between South Blvd. and Howard St. for several hours this morning as responders made their way to the scene.

At a Thursday afternoon press conference, CFD officials announced that of the 38 people injured in the crash, 23 were transported to area hospitals and at least three were critically injured.

CTA also shut off power to the Purple and Red Line trains, which both end at the Howard station, along with the Yellow Line. EFD said the Purple and Red Lines will be shut down for a “prolonged period,” and the Yellow Line is also not running.

In a statement, CTA said “Purple Line riders can use the #205 Chicago/Golf bus route or other adjacent bus routes. Yellow Line riders should use the #97 Skokie bus route as an alternative.” 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker also acknowledged the “terrible news” of the crash on X, formerly Twitter.

“My administration is closely monitoring the train derailment on the North Side and will direct any available resources needed,” Pritzker wrote. “Thank you to the CFD firefighters and first responders on the scene.”

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lilylcarey

Related Stories:

Slow Howard Station transfers frustrate riders ahead of renovation plans

CTA plans Red and Purple Line renovations, prioritizing ADA accessibility and increased capacity

Facing multiple headwinds, Pace preps for full debut of rapid bus
More to Discover
More in City
The ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Advisory Committee aims to put city officials and Evanston residents with disabilities in more regular, more formalized communication.
How the Evanston ADA Advisory Committee supports people with disabilities
The annual Illinois Report Card collects data from each public school district in Illinois to measure performance of students and schools.
Illinois Report Card shows signs of rebound, performance gaps
While some have applauded Invest in Kids for giving students more flexibility in school choice, many Evanston-area lawmakers have criticized the tax credit program for diverting funding from the state’s coffers.
Public school advocates celebrate end of controversial Invest in Kids scholarship program
Groups like Meals On Wheels Northeastern Illinois and A Just Harvest are providing free meals this Thanksgiving thanks to the work of their staff and volunteers.
Local organizations provide food, resources for people in need this Thanksgiving
Black outdoor sign with white lettering signaling the Civic Center.
City Council introduces lower budget after staff reduces Capital Improvement Program
Portraits hang on the walls along a dim hallway.
Exploration of photography and nature: ‘Misread Affinity’ on display at Evanston Art Center
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student defensive lineman Jaylen Pate tries to get past a Wisconsin defender. Pate was named to Pro Football Focus’ College Football Team of the Week after the loss to Iowa.
Football: Double repping and rotational system: How Northwestern’s surprise success started in the trenches
Illustration by Shveta Shah.
In Focus: A trail of athletics scandals follows NU President Michael Schill
NPEP graduate James Soto celebrates after receiving his degree. Wednesday’s graduating cohort marked the first time incarcerated students have received bachelor’s degrees from a top 10 university.
Northwestern Prison Education Program celebrates inaugural commencement
Jessica Hopper detailed some of the stigmas women face in the music industry during the Weber lecture Wednesday evening.
Jessica Hopper talks unequal representation of female musicians in annual Weber Lecture
LTE: NU Faculty across schools respond to President Schill: Protect academic freedom and the right to dissent
LTE: NU Faculty across schools respond to President Schill: Protect academic freedom and the right to dissent
Luke Figora, Northwestern’s chief operating officer, answered questions in the Guild Lounge Wednesday.
Rebuild Ryan Field to be funded with ‘significantly increased’ Ryan family gift, University debt, University COO tells Faculty Senate
More in transportation
Train pulls into elevated station over street, overcast sky.
Slow Howard Station transfers frustrate riders ahead of renovation plans
With tree-lined sidewalks, a protected bike path along Sheridan Road and three rail stops just blocks away from campus, the area adjacent to the University provides a spectrum of different options to explore.
The Chicago area has one of America’s most robust transportation networks. Here’s how NU students can use it
A “sidewalk closed” sign sits in front of fencing
Main Street Improvements likely delayed until 2024, according to Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in