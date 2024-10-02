Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Evanston Rides spins message for pedalers: ‘Welcome, sexy bikers!’

Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
Cyclists with Evanston Rides pedal their way out of Fountain Square in downtown Evanston on Tuesday.
Shun Graves, Photo Editor
October 2, 2024

Like the others he’s steered this year, John Fervoy launched Tuesday’s Evanston Rides with a flamboyant dash of biker boosterism.

“Welcome, sexy bikers!” he told the more than two dozen assembled at Fountain Square.

The Evanston Transit Alliance founder then led the cyclists on a roughly hourlong course through northwest Evanston. For Evanston Rides, the route marked one last trip — at least for this year’s weekday adult program. The last Saturday family ride will take place on Oct. 26.

Started earlier this year by the Downtown Evanston organization, the program aims to offer cyclists regular social rides around the city. Open to riders of all levels, Evanston Rides scheduled 12 events this year, with half led by the ETA and called the Adult Social Ride.

“We aspire to have a massive presence here to let people know the power and the sexiness of cyclists,” Fervoy said.

Evanston cyclist Mindy Ferber, meanwhile, brought a touch of the divine: “The Bike Goddesses,” her neon jacket declared.

Mindy Ferber, of Evanston, attends Evanston Rides in downtown Evanston on Tuesday.

It refers to a local bike group of 35 women who have cycled the Evanston area for decades, she said. Tuesday marked her fourth time at Evanston Rides, and she praised the program as “recreational” and not too fast.

The program is sexy for downtown Evanston, too.

Downtown Evanston Executive Director Andy Vick has collaborated closely with the cyclists to market and organize the program. Evanston Rides, he said, boosts downtown businesses.

“People have to find their way to downtown,” Vick told The Daily. “For some people, maybe they haven’t been in a while. So this is a new excuse to bring them downtown.”

In addition to coordinating with the ETA, Downtown Evanston secured sponsors and registered riders. Anyone with a bicycle can participate, and Vick lauded the program’s appeal to riders of different speeds and skill levels. 

Yet Vick himself has yet to ride. He doesn’t have a bike.

“I hope to get out at some point,” he said.

For years the ETA has called for better cycling infrastructure. Fervoy previously told The Daily that the Evanston area needs to connect its trails and improve bike access on its streets.

But the group has also pushed to bring more cyclists into the fold.

Kate Lauderbaugh went to her first Evanston Rides on Tuesday. She calls biking a hobby.

“We have a beautiful spot here by the lake,” Lauderbaugh said. “And I love to just go in the evening and take in the sights.”

Tuesday’s route traveled out from downtown toward the Skokie border. The cyclists then rode through northwest Evanston and past Northwestern. After about an hour and 15 minutes, they returned to Fountain Square just past 7 p.m.

Fervoy said he hopes Evanston Rides will ride again next year.

Mindy Ferber wears a jacket that reads “The Bike Goddesses” at Evanston Rides in downtown Evanston on Tuesday.
(Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern)

“We didn’t really know what to expect with this first organized and highly publicized group of rides,” he said. “It’s based on what we’ve seen in other cities with runners and runner clubs gathering.”

Back at Fountain Square, Tuesday’s social ride hadn’t quite ended. After a round of thanks to organizers, the cyclists turned toward a happy hour at Bat 17, a few downtown blocks away.

Evanston Rides’ first year neared its close, but its celebration of cycling had just begun.

“We’ve had mostly good luck with the weather,” Fervoy said. “We haven’t lost anyone to injury. And we see familiar faces.”

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

 

