Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Sustain Evanston awards $600,000 in grants to promote sustainability in Evanston businesses

Daily file illustration by Emily Lichty
This is the second year Sustain Evanston has awarded grants for local businesses.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Assistant Campus Editor
September 25, 2024

Sustain Evanston awarded 44 Evanston businesses with grants of up to $25,000 as part of the city’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan Thursday at Temperance Beer Company, according to a city press release. 

The grants aim to promote sustainable practices aligned with CARP in local businesses. From replacing inefficient appliances to installing solar panels, the grant covers sustainable projects, equipment and services in all industries. 

Sustain Evanston launched in 2019 as a way to recognize Evanston businesses that have taken steps to achieve the city’s goal of carbon neutrality and sustainable practices. It began awarding grants in 2023, allocating over $200,000 to 18 Evanston businesses.  

In 2024, the Sustain Evanston grant program expanded to $600,000 — with half a million coming from the city’s budget and $100,000 coming from Northwestern’s Good Neighbor Fund. NU’s donations were specifically used for landscapers to buy electric leaf blowers and rechargeable batteries. Over half of the businesses awarded a grant this year are local landscaping companies. 

In 2023, Evanston banned the use of gas- and propane-powered leaf blowers due to concerns of noise and air pollution. Landscaping companies began transitioning to electric-powered leaf blowers and other equipment.

The city provided grants to help businesses transition, but many local landscaping companies said the money was not enough. 

“(Electric leaf blowers have) outrageous prices — three times the price of a gas power blower,” said Hector Hernandez, a partner of Hector’s Landscaping and Tree Services. “(The city) didn’t even give us a full year to even get those funds.”

Evanston’s Sustainability and Resilience Manager Cara Pratt announced in a June City Council meeting that the original funds allocated for transitioning to electric leaf blowers had been exhausted.

Pratt requested $122,000 of additional funding for nine landscaping businesses that had yet to receive funds at the meeting, but the city council did not move forward with the request. 

When the city banned gas- and propane- powered leaf blowers, Hernandez said it failed to reach out and inform the majority of the Hispanic community. Applications for electric leaf blowers from the city were long and hard for non-English speakers to complete, he said.

However, with the need to electrify expensive equipment, Pratt said the city introduced many landscaping companies to Sustain Evanston’s sustainability grants.

DMAC Architecture & Interiors received a grant both in 2023 and 2024 to create a “pocket park” in an empty lot by their building. The plan was to create a biodiverse green space in what would have been a parking area, according to marketing associate Leslie Cousineau. 

“The idea of it was to provide something that was more sustainable for the environment and for the city of Evanston and the neighborhood and us,” Cousineau said.

Cousineau said the park will absorb some of the rainfall and provide shade to help cool down the surrounding area. The second half of the grant will be paid upon completion of the park, which is scheduled to finish by the end of the year, she said. 

As part of the grant, Hernandez said he received battery-powered leaf blowers, while other companies received funds to purchase them. 

Apart from landscaping companies, the owner of Mack’s Bike & Goods, Kelly Mack, said she received a grant to replace inefficient air-conditioning in her building with a new heat pump, an environmentally friendly alternative. 

As part of the Sustain Evanston grant program, Mack said Pratt visited her business to give recommendations on making her business more sustainable and applying for the grant. 

“I hope that they consider figuring out ways to have the opportunity to expand it,” Mack said. “I know I have a lot of ideas in my head about things that I’d love to do to our space to make it more energy efficient and green.”

Email: [email protected] 

 

Related Stories:

A year after receiving Sustain Evanston grants, local businesses reflect on sustainability efforts

City opens applications for Sustain Evanston Incentive Program, invests in business sustainability projects

Sustain Evanston recognizes 17 businesses

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Technology
Summer Sounds helps fulfill the Evanston Thrives Retail District Action Plan goals.
Captured: Downtown’s joint market, concert series offers eclectic summer night
Preview of what is happening in Chicagoland this week.
The Week Ahead, June 17-23: Juneteenth, Summer Solstice and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland
A silver car decorated with rainbow streamers, pride flags and plastic flowers.
Evanston Pride youth car parade cultivates safe space amidst increased anti-LGBTQ+ legislation nationwide
three paintings of buildings
Evanston Made to celebrate 10th anniversary in June with new art exhibit
People at an outdoor market.
Downtown Evanston expands Thursday Night Market, includes free live concerts
People look at items in a booth.
Fourth annual Umbrella Arts Festival celebrates Asian diaspora cultures, art
More in City
Since ETHS implemented a “Bell-to-Bell, No Cell” phone policy, some students have turned to bringing two phones to school and using their Chromebooks for entertainment during class.
ETHS community slowly adjusts to new ‘Bell-to-Bell No Cell’ policy
Neticia Waldron, who spearheaded the Evanston Pathway to Wellness initiative, speaks before City Council at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center on Monday.
Pathway to Wellness offers health support to Evanston’s low-income areas
Taco Bell will open at the old Blaze Pizza location on Sherman Avenue.
Taco Bell to return to Sherman Ave as new cantina
Two police cars follow each other.
Oakton Elementary locked down after person with gun moves through area
The district’s financial forecast projected a budget deficit by fiscal year 2027 if the board maintains its current policies. This does not account for “mitigating strategies” currently being planned by the board, Chief Financial Officer Kendra Williams said.
District 202 board approves 2025 fiscal year budget, debuts data dashboard
The District 65 Board of Education passed its Fiscal Year 2025 budget at its meeting Monday night. The district will have a $13 million deficit this year, an increase from $10 million last year.
District 65 Board of Education passes FY25 budget with $13 million deficit, sets cost-reduction plan
More in Latest Stories
University President Michael Schill addresses a crowd at Parent &amp; Family Orientation 2024. His base salary appears to be in line with that of other elite private university leaders, according to public tax filings.
University President Michael Schill earned $400,000 in his first four months at NU, documents show
Slaughter Beach, Dog frontman Jake Ewald was one of the live performances at Thalia Hall last year, alternating between playful energy and endearing humility.
Five Evanston and Chicago live music venues to tune into this school year
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in its production of “1619: The Journey of A People” last summer.
A guide to theater in Evanston and Chicago
Jack Schlossberg creates a majority of his content on the social media platform TikTok.
Eid: Jack Schlossberg encourages young people to vote through TikTok
Chicago Fashion Week will take place from Oct. 9-20 across the Chicagoland area.
Chicago Fashion Week creates anticipation for students with its novel style
Negotiations between UNITE HERE Local 1 and Compass Group have been ongoing since the workers’ previous near three-year contract expired at the end of August.
NU dining workers demand new contract benefits as negotiations begin