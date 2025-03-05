Woman charged with suspected arson after Jackson Avenue house fire

A Chicago woman is charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated arson following a fire that displaced multiple people Thursday, according to a news release from the Evanston Police Department.

Authorities said they were investigating a disturbance between a man and woman at the 1900 block of Green Bay Road around 5:45 a.m. before they found the man’s house in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue ablaze.

The Evanston Fire Department put out the fire, which police deemed suspicious as potentially resulting from an arson. Following an investigation, officials said they arrested a woman — later identified as 36-year-old Kiuni Glenn — after determining she likely set off the flames.

According to officials, no injuries occurred, but two people were temporarily displaced while the fire was controlled.

During the investigation, which included witness interviews and surveillance footage, police said Glenn confessed to starting the fire before their arrival.

Glenn was assessed three felony counts of aggravated arson, which the Cook County State Attorney’s office approved. She was scheduled to appear Wednesday at the Skokie Courthouse.

Email: [email protected]

X: @kamran_nia

Related Stories:

— Arson incident prompts Evanston Police Department to seek help from community

— Evanston crime is down after post-pandemic public safety efforts

— Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours