Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Woman charged with suspected arson after Jackson Avenue house fire

Daily file photo by Joshua Hoffman
Chicago resident Kiuni Glenn is charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated arson.
Kamran Nia, Assistant Sports Editor
March 5, 2025

A Chicago woman is charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated arson following a fire that displaced multiple people Thursday, according to a news release from the Evanston Police Department.

Authorities said they were investigating a disturbance between a man and woman at the 1900 block of Green Bay Road around 5:45 a.m. before they found the man’s house in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue ablaze. 

The Evanston Fire Department put out the fire, which police deemed suspicious as potentially resulting from an arson. Following an investigation, officials said they arrested a woman —  later identified as 36-year-old Kiuni Glenn — after determining she likely set off the flames. 

According to officials, no injuries occurred, but two people were temporarily displaced while the fire was controlled. 

During the investigation, which included witness interviews and surveillance footage, police said Glenn confessed to starting the fire before their arrival.

Glenn was assessed three felony counts of aggravated arson, which the Cook County State Attorney’s office approved. She was scheduled to appear Wednesday at the Skokie Courthouse. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @kamran_nia

Related Stories:

Arson incident prompts Evanston Police Department to seek help from community 

Evanston crime is down after post-pandemic public safety efforts

Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
With less than a month before the April 1 election, a foundational divide between Jeff Boarini, left, and Mayor Daniel Biss has teed up a heated battle for the mayoralty.
Marquee matchup between mayoral hopefuls reveals Evanston divide
At the forum, Boarini criticized Biss for his alleged lack of transparency in the Ryan Field deliberation process.
Mayoral hopefuls Biss, Boarini debate transparency, affordable housing in forum
In a volatile time for local politics, candidates and local organizers aim to mobilize voters.
Evanston anticipates low voter turnout for municipal elections
Twelve candidates are campaigning for four open spots on the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 board ahead of April 1 elections.
District 65 parents brace for an election-induced shakeup with 4 board seats up for grabs
Kerry Mundy and Parielle Davis addressed hot-button issues during the 7th Ward segment of the Feb. 9 candidate forum.
City Council campaigns heat up one month before elections
Incumbent Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) has criticized challenger Candance Chow for her leadership of the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education. In contrast, Chow has repeatedly alleged that Suffredin’s lobbying activities constitute a conflict of interest with his duties.
Ethics duels punctuate 6th Ward race between Suffredin, Chow